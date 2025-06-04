Nigeria: Toyota Network, Most Comprehensive in Nigeria - - Kunle Ade Ojo

Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, TNL, on Friday night rolled out the red carpet in Lekki, Lagos, to celebrate its customers, partners, staff, and stakeholders at the 2025 Toyota Awards Night - a glittering ceremony laced with gratitude, excellence, and the reaffirmation of the brand's commitment to Nigeria's automotive sector.

The prestigious event brought together a cross-section of dignitaries, including loyal customers, auto dealers, government functionaries, and media professionals, all of whom have contributed to the company's sustained dominance in the Nigerian auto market.

Delivering the keynote address, the Managing Director of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, paid glowing tributes to the company's customers and strategic allies, describing them as the lifeblood of Toyota's operations in Nigeria.

"We have come a long way together," Ade-Ojo declared. "Our relationship with our customers is rooted in mutual benefit, trust, and shared growth. Your unwavering loyalty and consistent patronage have kept us going, and we will never take that for granted."

He reaffirmed Toyota Nigeria's mission to deliver what he termed "a measurable and memorable motoring experience," made possible through the supply of high-quality vehicles, genuine spare parts, reliable after-sales service, and a widespread dealer network regarded as the most comprehensive in the Nigerian auto industry.

"In fact, Toyota remains the only automobile brand in Nigeria with a strategic and expansive dealer network that ensures multiple customer touchpoints across the country, especially in the crucial area of after-sales," he noted.

Ade-Ojo attributed the company's success to its well-trained, dedicated workforce and reiterated Toyota Nigeria's commitment to remaining a proudly Nigerian and socially responsible organisation.

"Beyond our business achievements, we have also continued to contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian economy by supporting key government institutions," he stated, singling out the Nigerian Customs Service for commendation.

"We sincerely appreciate the leadership at Customs for creating a more seamless operational environment. A round of applause is well deserved," he added.

The TNL boss assured attendees of the company's continued commitment to national development, pledging that Toyota would always fulfil its obligations to government and society.

In a moment of heartfelt tribute, Ade-Ojo honoured the company's Board Chairman, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, describing him as "a living legend" and the visionary behind the Toyota success story in Nigeria.

"Sir, this company - this powerful legacy - was built under your exemplary leadership," Ade-Ojo said. "Your administrative brilliance, business discipline, and foresight continue to inspire generations of professionals within and outside the auto industry. We pray for your continued good health as you guide us toward even greater achievements."

High point of the night was the presentation of awards to outstanding customers and partners.

Zenith Bank Plc emerged winner of the prestigious Evergreen Customer of the Year Award for consistently purchasing the highest number of Toyota vehicles over the past five years. The bank was rewarded with a brand-new Toyota Rumion valued at over N40 million.

In the Customer of the Year category:

AGL Motors was named overall winner and received a N10 million reward.

Mota Engil took the first runner-up position and won N7.5 million.

The Enugu State Government emerged second runner-up and was awarded N5 million.

As part of the night's celebration, Toyota Nigeria also recognised excellence in motoring journalism. Three seasoned auto journalists were honoured for their outstanding contributions to the development of the industry in 2024.

They include:

Theodore Opara, Motoring Editor, Vanguard Newspapers

Rasheed Bisiriyu, Newstrends

Frank Kintum, Transport Day

The 2025 Toyota Awards Night lived up to its billing as a celebration of performance, loyalty, and excellence - underscoring Toyota Nigeria's commitment not just to business, but to building lasting relationships and supporting Nigeria's drive toward national development.