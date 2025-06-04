Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Repair of Flood-Damaged Vital Bridge Linking North, South

The Mokwa bridge's collapse has cut off a vital transit route connecting Nigeria's northern and southern regions, triggering national concern

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Federal Ministry of Works to urgently repair the critical Mokwa bridge in Niger State, which was recently destroyed by a devastating flood.

The bridge's collapse has cut off a vital transit route connecting Nigeria's northern and southern regions, triggering national concern.

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, disclosed the directive on Tuesday during a condolence visit to the flood-ravaged Mokwa community.

He said the visit was a direct instruction from President Tinubu, who expressed deep sympathy for the disaster victims and emphasised the strategic importance of restoring vehicular access across the damaged bridge.

"In his directives, the President was very clear--everything possible must be done to restore the damaged bridge and create access roads for the movement of articulated vehicles and other road users," Mr Goronyo told the community during a meeting with the traditional ruler, Mohammed Aliyu, the Ndalila of Mokwa.

Responding, Mr Aliyu confirmed the scale of destruction and called for government intervention in resettling displaced persons. "Many people are still unaccounted for," he said.

Niger State's Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, who was also present during the visit, expressed appreciation for the federal government's swift response.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We thank President Tinubu for not only sending a high-level delegation but also for the commitment to restoring this critical infrastructure," he said.

Mr Goronyo reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to intensifying infrastructure projects across the country, noting Niger State's unique position as a major transit corridor linking the northern and southern parts of Nigeria.

The Mokwa Bridge is a major artery in Nigeria's national road network. Its destruction has disrupted economic activities and left commuters stranded for days.

The federal government's swift intervention is expected to ease transportation and restore livelihoods in the affected areas.

It could be recalled that the flood, which occurred on 29 May, claimed at least 158 lives, destroyed over 200 homes, and washed away four bridges, including a rail bridge and the major road bridge that serves as a lifeline between the country's two regions.