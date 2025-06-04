Liberia Women's National Football Team Wins Wafu 3rd Place

The Liberia Senior Women's National Football Team has returned home to a celebratory welcome after a successful campaign at the 2025 WAFU Zone A Women's Cup in Mauritania, where they secured a commendable third-place finish.

This achievement marks a significant advancement for women's football in Liberia, building upon their previous third-place finish in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

The team earned the bronze medal by defeating Mali 1-0 in a hard-fought third-place play-off match.

Upon their arrival at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County, the delegation was warmly greeted by the vibrant performances of the Liberia National Cultural Troupe, alongside officials from the Liberia Football Association (LFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

LFA President Mustapha Raji, in a brief statement at the airport, congratulated the players and technical staff for their notable achievement.

He called on government to increase support for women's football in the country.

President Raji also expressed gratitude to player Mimi Eiden, who has since returned to the United States, for honoring the national team's invitation and contributing to their success in the tournament.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, G. Andy Quamie, also o congratulated the team, encouraging players to take immense pride in their accomplishment, while emphasizing its significant meaning for both the athletes themselves and the entire nation.

In response, the players conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to the LFA, the Government of Liberia, and all Liberians at home and abroad for their unwavering support throughout their journey in the tournament.