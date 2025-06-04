Tunisia: President Kais Saied Orders Dissolution of 'Ittissalia Services' and Integration of Its Employees

Tunis — President Kais Saied ordered that the draft decree prohibiting subcontracting include the dissolution of "Ittissalia Services Company" and the integration of its employees.

This came during his meeting with Minister of Social Affairs, Issam Lahmar and Minister of Communication Technologies, Sofiene Hemissi at the Carthage Palace on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the Head of State further decided to integrate all employees working under such contracts into their last workplaces at the benefiting entities.

This integration will be implemented according to each entity's foundational statutes and in compliance with regulations aligned with the recent amendments to the Labour Code.

The President of the Republic emphasised that this decree aims to permanently eliminate what has been termed as "subcontracting" in the public sector, as it was the case with the recent Labour Code amendments. This measure seeks to end a form of disguised slavery masked by false and unjust legitimacy, replacing it with proper legitimacy based on respect for human dignity.

President Kais Saïed stressed that when workers feel stable, free from oppression, and see opportunities before them, they become more committed to their companies. This leads to increased dedication, higher productivity, and a complete transformation in their workplace relationships.

The Head of State pointed out that anyone exerting pressure on workers or circumventing the law to deprive them of their rights will face legal consequences.

He emphasised that state legislation must be enforced, and violators will be held fully accountable under the law.

The President of the Republic clarified that the objective is not to target anyone, but rather to completely end oppression and injustice.

He noted that when justice prevails and stability is achieved, national wealth grows and its benefits extend to all citizens.

He reiterated that solutions across all sectors must be comprehensive and implemented within a national framework focused on meeting the people's expectations in all regions and across all sectors.