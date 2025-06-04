Namibia: SSFD Title Going Down to the Wire

4 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

The stakes are getting higher for the top four teams in the Southern Stream First Division Football League as the race for the title progresses.

These teams - Blue Birds, Eleven Arrows, Friends and Dates Eleven - remain in contention to claim the league title and qualify for the Debmarine Namibia Premier Football League next season.

This makes the race for the title extremely competitive.

It is anticipated that the battle for the title may even come down to the final matches of the season.

Only three games remain before the season concludes.

All teams have thus far played 17 games, with Blue Birds at the summit on 36 points garnered from 11 wins and three draws.

The Birds are on the verge of making history by qualifying for the top league after only one season in the first division.

On Sunday, Dates Eleven missed several opportunities to capitalise and narrow the gap on Friends.

The game resulted in a two-all draw against Mariental Soccer Club in Keetmanshoop.

As a result, Dates Eleven currently holds the fourth position in the league with 30 points, still maintaining their aspirations for the title.

Both Eleven Arrows (2) and Friends (3) are tied on 33 points each, placing them in close contention for the league title.

Oranjemund hosted their round 16 and 17 matches at home over the weekend, securing only one point in a 2-2 draw against Mariental before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Try Again on Sunday.

This puts the coastal team at risk of relegation, as they are just two points above the relegation zone.

At the bottom of the standings, Black Africa and Latinos are struggling with 11 and nine points, respectively.

With only three matches remaining, if both teams lose just one of their remaining games, they will be relegated to the second division.

Orlando Pirates are safe from relegation, holding an 11-point lead over the relegation zone.

Teams like Mariental, Try Again and Ramblers have no stake in the title race and are also secure from relegation.

The battle for the title and relegation will be decided next weekend.

