Namibia: Capricorn Foundation Commits N$2m to Malnutrition

4 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

The Capricorn Foundation has committed N$2 million to fighting hunger and malnutrition in Namibia.

The foundation in a statement on Monday said it has committed N$600 000 to the Gondwana Meal4Two Programme for the provision of nutritional meals across the country.

In addition, N$1.4 million will be provided to Genesis Namibia to address malnutrition in Omaheke.

Quintin Hartung, environmental and social impact manager at Gondwana, said they are incredibly grateful for the Capricorn Foundation's continued partnership in the Meal4Two Programme.

"As one of our longest-standing partners, the Capricorn Foundation and Bank Windhoek have walked this journey with us by funding meals and helping us establish sustainable gardens that empower communities beyond immediate aid," he said.

Genesis Namibia expressed gratitude to the Capricorn Foundation for their unwavering commitment to feeding the children of Namibia.

"Together with the Office of the Governor of Omaheke and our dedicated communities, we are not just delivering meals. We are delivering hope.

We are proud to be part of this life-changing initiative that brings dignity, care and nourishment to our most vulnerable children," Genesis Namibia managing director, Riaan van Zyl, said.

In 2024, the Capricorn Foundation conducted a pilot project with Genesis Namibia to combat malnutrition in the Omaheke region.

An amount of N$565 500 was initially committed to target 500 children.

The pilot project exceeded expectations, resulting in the foundation pledging even more money to help fight hunger in the region.

This was to help hundreds of affected children.

"Following the success of this pilot initiative, the Capricorn Foundation has committed an additional N$849 540 to Genesis Namibia to continue its support in the Omaheke region - this time targeting 1 000 malnourished children. In total, the foundation has pledged N$1.4 million to Genesis Namibia," the statement reads.

The Capricorn Foundation was founded by the Capricorn Group in February 2020.

It has thus far invested N$40 million in corporate social responsibility programmes and projects.

-Nampa

Read the original article on New Era.

