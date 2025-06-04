Namibia: Tributes Pour in for Bishop Makari

Messages of condolence are continuing to pour in for the fallen Church of Africa deputy bishop, Ngetujame Zacheus Makari, who died on Saturday.

Makari was an instrumental figure in society and admired by many.

He was a community activist in addition to spreading the biblical gospel.

Members of his church and community valued his contributions dearly.

Mburumba Tjitunga Ndjitaviua, Church of Africa Evangelist, said the church is still reeling in shock, following Makari's demise.

Ndjitaviua described Makari as a true man of God who devoted himself to the church.

He said the late bishop was a selfless leader and a good preacher, whose presence will be dearly missed.

"He was a unifier and never discriminated between members. He cared about the vulnerable and availed himself to do the work of God, irrespective of the membership," Ndjitaviua said.

Sharing his sorrow, Uaundjomambo Sikisa Ndjavera, the chairperson of the Church of Africa's Men's Council, said Makari revived many things and wanted growth in all structures of the church.

"We lost an important mentor who cares for the development of this church. He wanted youth and women's activeness in the church activities. He created platforms for churchmen to actively participate in the fight against gender-based violence," Ndjavera said.

He added that the deputy bishop respected and was never late for the church activities.

"Sometimes he will be footing the bill for events in honour of church activities. He was an exemplary person and was always willing to assist wherever possible," he said, among others.

Adding his voice was Natjirikasorua Tjirera, a lawyer and political pundit.

Tjirera said Makari's passing marks the end of a life-lived principle.

"Makari was a socialist of note who believed in the equal distribution of wealth for the benefit of all. He was a respectful being and a committed patriot in whatever he did," said Tjirera, who is also a legal aid counsel.

Tjirera added that the late clergyman had brilliantly and modestly groomed others for leadership positions.

What further stood out for him is that Makari never sought glory and wealth for himself.

"Ngetujame took me as a teenager and groomed the activist in me. He built confidence in others. He was selfless and always happy when his proteges succeeded in life," he recalled.

Despite his wealth of natural intelligence and experience in political matters, Tjirera said, Makari never sought to run for public office.

"He was always happy to let others shine, even for work he has done. He will wear his trademark smile as he cheered us on to achieve what we achieved in life," he sadly remembered.

He added, "I hope his soul will rejoice as he now meets revolutionaries like Steve Biko, Uatjindua Ndjoze and others who went before him and of whom he always spoke highly. We owe it to him to continue the fight for socio-economic justice."

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.