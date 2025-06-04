Namibia: Nangolo Heads to Las Vegas for High-Stakes Title Defence Camp

Namibia's undefeated World Boxing Organisation (WBO) super featherweight champion Flame 'Special One' Nangolo has officially departed for Las Vegas in the United States of America.

There, he will undergo an intense training camp ahead of his highly anticipated WBO title defence scheduled for 2 August.

While his opponent will be officially announced next week, fans can expect a world-class showdown to unfold on Namibian soil - a bout that promises fireworks and further cements Nangolo's growing legacy in the boxing world.

Still unbeaten, Nangolo is heading to the fight capital of the world to sharpen his skills under elite training conditions as he prepares for what could be one of the most significant bouts of his career.

This camp represents a major step in his mission to solidify his dominance in the super featherweight division.

"I want to thank my promoter and mentor Immanuel 'AC' Moses, and our amazing sponsor TrustShield Insurance Brokers for their unwavering support. I also want to thank Sean Gibbons of Knuckleheads Boxing in Las Vegas for believing in me and my team. I am focused and ready to put on a show for Namibia and the world on 2 August," Nangolo said before departing.