Kenya: KNUT Demands 60pc Salary Increment As Current Cba Comes to an End

Kerugoya — The Kenya National Union of Teachers is now demanding a 60 percent salary increment and a 30 percent increase in allowances.

According to the union's Secretary General Hesbon Otieno, the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is set to expire on June 30 and teachers are expected to negotiate new terms of service.

Otieno confirmed that teachers will not accept anything less than 60 percent on the salaries and also 30 percent on allowances failure to that they will take industrial action.

He stated that the Teacher's Service commission should take their grievances seriously to avert looming strike of their demands are not met as per CBA.

The union also faulted the government for scraping hardship allowances in some certain areas a move that has affected a number of teachers.

Speaking to mourners in burial ceremony of the late retired teacher Harrison Muriith Gicira at Kiandangae ACK Church in Ndia constituency, Otieno wants TSC to focus more on the welfare of the teachers must and that the union not relent until all those in hardship areas get their dues without any deduction or discrimination.

KNUT first Vice Chairman Joseph Langat has also castigated government over delayment of schools Capitation saying it has affected smooth running in public schools.

Lagat has petitioned members of parliament to ensure they will allocate more money in 2025/2026 budget for education sector.

He expressed concerns over insecurity cases in Kerio Valley region callling on interior cabinet secretary to enhance security in the area in a bid to protect the lives of kenyans living there.

He stated that insecurity has affected learning in several schools where teachers and learners are living in fear of continued banditary attacks.