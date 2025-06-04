Eritrea: Increased Number of Educational Facilities

4 June 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — As a result of substantial investment in the education sector, the number of schools--ranging from kindergarten to high school--has increased by 900%.

According to document from the Ministry of Education, the number of schools, which was 214 during the 1991/92 academic year, rose to 1,926 in the 2022/23 academic year.

The document also indicates that the number of kindergartens, which was 55, increased by 1,280%; the number of elementary schools increased by 282%; junior schools by 680%; and high schools by 476%.

The number of teachers in kindergartens rose from 201 to 1,977; in elementary schools from 3,647 to 12,110; in junior schools from 783 to 5,507; and in high schools from 758 to 3,472.

