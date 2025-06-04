Uganda: Donor Countries Urge Unhindered Aid Access in Eastern DRC, Call for Withdrawal of Foreign Troops

Donor nations have jointly voiced alarm over worsening insecurity in eastern DR Congo, calling on all parties--particularly the Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF) and M23 rebels--to lift barriers to humanitarian access and comply with a recent UN Security Council resolution demanding the withdrawal of uninvited foreign troops.

In a strongly worded joint declaration issued on 2 June 2025, the donor countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Japan, the European Union and several others, expressed "deep concern" over what they described as the ongoing deterioration of both the security and humanitarian situation in the east of DR Congo, where armed conflict has continued to displace civilians and restrict access to essential aid.

The declaration specifically criticised the imposition of illegal taxes and customs duties by the M23 rebel group, which remains under United Nations sanctions.

These practices, the donors said, directly undermine the fundamental principles of humanitarian action -- neutrality, impartiality, independence, and above all, humanity -- by blocking critical aid delivery to vulnerable populations.

"We remain deeply concerned about the growing difficulties encountered by humanitarian actors, both local and international," the statement read.

"Their essential engagement with vulnerable populations is being hindered by various obstacles, especially the illegal imposition of so-called 'taxes' and 'customs duties' by the M23 armed group."

The donor countries urged all parties to prioritise the safety and dignity of civilians above any political or military considerations and stressed the importance of fully implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 2773 (2025).

That resolution, passed earlier this year, calls for the immediate withdrawal of all uninvited foreign forces from Congolese territory, particularly citing the presence of Rwandan troops in areas under M23 control.

The declaration also welcomed recent diplomatic developments, including the signing of a "declaration of principles" between DR Congo and Rwanda and a ceasefire agreement between Kinshasa and M23/AFC rebels.

It further applauded mediation efforts by Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé on behalf of the African Union, along with regional peace initiatives under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC).

"We support the ongoing facilitation and current peace initiatives," the statement said. "A durable peace must be achieved to end the population's suffering. Only an inclusive political process can lead to a resolution of this crisis."

But the donors also demanded clarity over how humanitarian operations would function in zones currently under M23 control, citing the presence of Rwandan Defence Forces as a major factor requiring transparency from all sides.

"We emphasise the importance of clear operational modalities for humanitarian and development actors," the declaration said. "There must be unimpeded access to affected populations."

The joint statement follows weeks of intensified diplomatic engagement with the Congolese government.

The donor countries said their position reflects a broader commitment to uphold humanitarian law, preserve aid delivery spaces, and support the Congolese people at what they described as "a critical time."

"This declaration is part of the continuous dialogue we are conducting with the Prime Minister and the Congolese Government," the statement added, referencing a high-level meeting between ambassadors and Prime Minister Judith Suminwa on March 4, 2025

. "We encourage the government's ongoing constructive commitment."

The statement closed by reaffirming "unwavering support" for humanitarian action rooted in universal principles.

Over the past year, humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned of increasing operational constraints in eastern DR Congo, where M23 rebels, widely reported to be backed by Rwanda despite Kigali's denials, have taken control of key areas in North Kivu province.

Aid convoys have been obstructed, workers harassed, and humanitarian corridors taxed or shut down entirely.

UN figures estimate that over 7 million people have been displaced by conflict in DR Congo, most of them in the east. Despite numerous ceasefire efforts and regional summits, the fighting has continued in waves, undermining fragile diplomatic progress and triggering wider regional tensions.

For Kinshasa, the statement from major donor countries adds renewed pressure to assert territorial sovereignty and better facilitate relief operations.

For the international community, it signals a willingness to align humanitarian imperatives with political messaging -- especially on the question of foreign military presence. Whether that will yield concrete changes on the ground remains uncertain.