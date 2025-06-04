South Africa: Police Arrest Duo Found in Possession of Gold Nuggets

4 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Free State police have apprehended two individuals who were caught with five gold nuggets with an estimated street value of R350 000.

The arrests were made in a multi-disciplinary, integrated Operation Vala Umgodi operation targeting illegal mining.

Working in close cooperation with mine security, police apprehended the two illegal immigrants emerging from underground at a mine in Vierfontein on Tuesday morning.

"Upon searching the suspects, the team discovered five gold nuggets with an estimated street value of R350,000. In addition to the gold, the operators also seized gold-bearing material, explosive detonators, Borax and Mercury," said the South African Police Service (SAPS) in a statement.

The duo who are aged 24 and 25, were arrested for theft and suspected possession of possible gold-bearing material, illegal mining and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The SAPS reiterated its commitment to eradicating illegal mining activities through strategic partnerships with private security companies.

"This collaborative approach continues to deliver positive results in the fight against this illicit trade," said police.

