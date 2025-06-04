South Africa: Deadline for Electoral Commission Nominations Extended

4 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The deadline for nominations for the three vacancies at the Electoral Commission has been extended to 6 June 2025.

According to the Office of the Chief Justice, the deadline was extended following a "request by certain organisations".

"This will allow interested persons who may not have been aware of the advertisement to submit their nominations by no later than the abovementioned date," the office said in a statement.

Potential applicants must be:

  • South African citizens;
  • fit and proper persons to hold that office;
  • and do not at that stage have a high party-political profile.

Members of the Commission are appointed by the President for a term of seven years. Nominees must indicate their availability to serve full-time or part time, the statement read.

Nominations must be accompanied by:

  • a motivation of suitability;
  • if any, a candidate's written consent;
  • a copy of RSA identity document;
  • a comprehensive curriculum vitae.

Nominations must be sent on or before 6 June to:

  • The Office of the Chief Justice, Private Bag X10, Marshalltown, 2107 or hand delivered at 188, 14th Road, Noordwyk, Midrand, for attention: Ms M Songca.
  • Nominees are encouraged to submit their nominations via email to MSongca@judiciary.org.za or DiRamaisa@judiciary.org.za and TPhaahlamohlaka@judiciary.org.za. - SAnews.gov.za

