Tunisia: President of Republic Meets Defence Minister

3 June 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, June 3 — President Kais Saied met with Minister of National Defence, Khaled Shili, at Carthage Palace Monday.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the meeting addressed bolstering the military's capabilities, particularly in national defence and reinforcing its support for state efforts across all sectors.

This includes securing public facilities when necessary, ensuring a successful agricultural season, providing grain storage infrastructure, combating pandemics, and other countless tasks.

The discussion also highlighted the National Army's role in executing and overseeing developmental projects.

