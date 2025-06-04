South Africa: Eastern Cape Teacher Accused of Beating Learner With a Hosepipe

Department of Education warns teachers against using corporal punishment to discipline learners

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has issued a stern warning to teachers against using corporal punishment to discipline learners. This comes as a teacher from Zamokuhle Junior Secondary School in Matatiele is due back in court later this month, accused of beating a 12-year-old learner with a hosepipe.

The learner's mother, who asked that we not name her or her son, told GroundUp that her child returned from school with dark bruises on his buttocks on 19 May.

According to the learner, on the day of the incident, he and three other learners were washing their dishes after lunch, after the bell had rung for them to return to classes. He said a male teacher approached them and instructed them to follow him to the staff room to "punish them" for being late to class.

"He took the hosepipe and hit my classmate three times on his hand. The second classmate was beaten three times on the bum. The third classmate was also beaten on bums seven times," said the learner. "I stopped counting at eight while he was beating me. I started feeling numb, I didn't cry anymore," he said.

The learner said he returned to class and was in pain for the rest of the day. "I wanted to go home but I didn't want to get in trouble again. The pain was unbearable, I was crying but trying to be strong at the same time," he said.

His mother said she went to the school to report the matter, but she was snubbed by the other teachers. She then decided to open a case at the police station. The teacher has since apologised.

"To be honest I now feel sorry for him, I don't want him to lose his job," said the mother.

When GroundUp contacted the school for comment, we were told by the person who answered the call that the teacher had resigned.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the teacher faces charges relating to corporal punishment at the Maluti Magistrates Court. His next court appearance will be on 25 June.

Eastern Cape Department of Education spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela warned that corporal punishment is against the Constitution and the department's policies. She said she had asked the school for more details.

Equal Education Law Centre Attorney Ebrahiem Daniels said though it is illegal, corporal punishment continues in schools. He said the organisation gets reports of corporal punishment from across the country.

Daniels said there is a lack of training and support for teachers about other forms of discipline. "Without the tools to manage classrooms constructively, some teachers continue to resort to physical punishment. Research consistently shows that corporal punishment is not only ineffective but also harmful.

"It is linked to increased aggression, anti-social behaviour, and long-term emotional harm. Rather than correcting behaviour, it reinforces the idea that violence is an acceptable way to solve problems," said Daniels.