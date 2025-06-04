Somalia: Puntland Forces Kill Over 35 ISIS Fighters in Major Offensive

Bosaso, Somalia — Puntland's elite security forces killed more than 35 ISIS militants, including several foreign fighters, during a major military operation in the mountainous rural areas between Miraale and Balade in Bari region on Tuesday, regional officials said.

Commanders leading the offensive presented the bodies of slain ISIS fighters to the media, stating that many of those killed were foreign nationals attempting to flee through rugged hideouts. Troops also destroyed weapons caches and military equipment used by the group.

The operation comes amid increased pressure on ISIS remnants in the region. The Balade Valley, located near the port city of Bosaso, is now believed to serve as a key regrouping point for the jihadist group, which has come under intense aerial and ground assaults in recent months.

This latest push follows a significant victory last week when Puntland forces captured the ISIS command center in Miraale Valley -- a longtime strategic stronghold of the group.

Puntland authorities have escalated counterterrorism operations in the mountainous terrain of Bari, where ISIS has used the difficult geography to train, plan, and launch attacks over the years.

Officials say the ongoing offensive marks a renewed determination to dismantle ISIS networks in northeastern Somalia and restore lasting stability to the region.