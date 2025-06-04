Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims It Shot Down Helicopter During AU Evacuation in Central Somalia

4 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Al-Shabaab militant group has claimed responsibility for shooting down a helicopter near its stronghold in the Middle Shabelle region, during an evacuation mission by Burundian troops under the African Union's AUSSOM mission, officials said Tuesday.

The helicopter was transporting Burundian peacekeepers from the flood-affected village of Hawadley when it went down on Monday. According to the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), the aircraft suffered a mechanical failure, prompting an emergency landing near territory controlled by the al-Qaeda-linked group.

All personnel on board, including the pilot and troops, evacuated safely and were later recovered and transferred to a nearby military base. The helicopter, left behind at the site, was later captured by Al-Shabaab fighters, who have since circulated images of the wreckage and claimed responsibility for downing the aircraft.

Local sources and Somali officials could not independently verify the claim. AUSSOM maintains that the incident was due to a technical malfunction and not enemy fire.

Following the AU withdrawal, local officials reported that Al-Shabaab may have re-entered Hawadley, a strategic village near Jowhar, the capital of Hirshabelle State, where the group retains significant influence.

Kareem Adebayo, the acting Special Representative of the AU Commission Chairperson for Somalia, commended the Burundian troops for their "swift and professional response" and reaffirmed the AU's continued support to Somalia amid worsening flooding and persistent security threats.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.