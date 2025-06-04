Uganda: MP Elections - Minister Throws in the Towel

Kapchorwa, Uganda — The Minister of Water and Environment, Sam Cheptoris, has announced he has quit the Kapchorwa Municipality legislative race. Cheptoris, who has served two consecutive terms as legislator for Kapchorwa Municipality, told Uganda Radio Network that he is withdrawing from politics to spend time with his family after many years of service in government.

"I believe I have contributed a lot to this great nation by executing various responsibilities; it's time for me to relax and have fun with my family," he said. According to the Minister, he confirmed his decision by not picking nomination forms for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries. Cheptoris also urged his supporters to rally behind a leader of integrity.

"Now I have retired, please vote wisely, avoid monetary politics, and choose the right leader," he added.

Whos is Cheptoris

Sam Cheptoris was born on 12 December 1949 in the present-day Kapchorwa District. He studied at Nabumali High School before attending the University of Nairobi, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. He later joined Makerere University, earning a Postgraduate Diploma in Education and a Master of Education.

In 2011, Cheptoris won the Kapchorwa District LC5 seat on the NRM ticket. After serving a five-year term, he successfully contested for the newly created Kapchorwa Municipality seat in the Parliament of Uganda. On 6 June 2016, he was appointed Cabinet Minister of Water and Environment. As a Member of Parliament, his priorities included establishing an irrigation system in the constituency to boost agricultural production, supporting the creation of a university in the sub-region, reviving the Elgon Cooperative Union, and setting up a water and sewerage system in Kapchorwa Municipality.