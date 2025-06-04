Zimbabwe: Don't Panic Over Army Unit On Field Training Exercise - ZNA Diffuses Fears of a 'Signal'

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has announced that one of its units will be on a routine field exercise in Harare's suburban areas.

In a press statement, ZNA Director of Public Relations, Colonel Hlengiwe Dube, said troops will conduct training exercises in public spaces, although these will not affect the public's daily routines.

"The ZNA wishes to inform the general public that one of its units is conducting a field training exercise in Harare during the period 03 to 06 June 2025.

"The training exercise will be carried out in the general areas of Glenview, Glen Norah, Kuwadzana, Dzivarasekwa, Mt Hampden and Westgate. The road to be used during the exercise is Solomon Mujuru, formerly known as Kirkman Road," Dube said.

The army spokesperson reiterated that the exercise will be conducted during the day and the public is, therefore, urged to remain calm.

"The public is therefore requested not to panic as the training exercise is part of routine training by ZNA units," added Col Dube.

The preemptive move was ostensibly timed conveniently to counter the misconception that the drill was a "signal" for masses to take to the streets in protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, as hoped for by war veteran Blessed 'Bombshell' Runesu Geza.

Geza has on numerous broadcasts vaguely stated that a "signal" shall come at the "appropriate time" and Zimbabweans must march in the streets demanding Mnangagwa's exit on accusations of a slew of charges, including grand corruption.