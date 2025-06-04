Kenya: Kilifi North MP Withdraws Controversial Muguka Bill After Talks With Kindiki

Nairobi — Kilifi North Member of Parliament Owen Baya has agreed to withdraw a contentious legislative proposal that seeks to delist Muguka from the schedule of crops under the Crops Act.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday confirmed the development, saying Baya had made the decision following consultations with leaders from Embu County, where muguka farming is a major economic activity.

"Following a request from elected leaders of Embu County, I met with Hon. Owen Baya, the sponsor of the Private Member's Bill that sought to remove Catha edulis (muguka) from the schedule to the Crops Act," said the Deputy President. "Hon. Baya has graciously agreed to drop his legislative proposal."

The withdrawn bill had aimed to amend the Crops Act, Cap 318, to distinguish muguka from miraa (khat) and exclude it from the list of scheduled crops.

Enacted in 2013, the Crops Act governs the classification, regulation, and promotion of scheduled crops across their entire value chains.

The law offers legal protection and state support for crops deemed significant to the country's agricultural economy.

Had it passed, the proposed amendment would have stripped muguka of this recognition--undermining its cultivation and trade.

The withdrawal of the bill is expected to ease recent tensions between regions that depend on muguka farming and those calling for tighter regulation due to social and health concerns.