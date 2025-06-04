Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Targeting ISIS-Somalia

Stuttgart, Germany — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, USAFRICOM conducted a collective self-defense airstrike against ISIS-Somalia on June 2, 2025.

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) conducted a collective self-defense airstrike against ISIS-Somalia on June 2, 2025.

The airstrike, backing Somali forces, occurred southeast of Bassaso, Somalia.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade ISIS-Somalia's ability to plan and conduct attacks that threaten the U.S. homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.