South Africa: Department of Justice Fails At Yet Another Extradition in State Capture Cases

Today, the Free State High Court has ruled that extradition of former Free State premier Ace Magashule's ex-personal assistant Moroadi Cholota was unlawful, and she cannot be tried in the asbestos corruption case.

The DA will write to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice, requesting that the Department of Justice and the National Prosecuting Authority account for yet another unacceptable failure in prosecuting state capture cases.

The DA is at this point not surprised to learn that yet another corruption case will not be proceeding due to failures of the NPA and DOJ to do their jobs; this time because they again failed to lawfully extradite persons implicated in corruption scandals. This follows from the bungled Gupta extradition in 2023 by the DoJ.

The NPA has to date failed miserably to prosecute state capture cases, creating the impression that those responsible for looting state money, will never be held accountable.

After nine lost years of cronyism and corruption under former President Zuma, now leader of the MK Party, South Africans deserve better.

The DA will continue to champion its private members bill which seeks to introduce an Anti-Corruption Commission as an independent Chapter 9 institution, with the power to investigate and prosecute high level organised crime and serious corruption cases.

It is high time Parliament realises that the NPA and DOJ are unable to serve and protect South Africans from the thugs that looted the people of South Africa, in one of our country's darkest times.

Those implicated in state capture and corruption must be brought to book, and be met with the full force of the law. In obtaining justice for South Africa, every mistake is costly, and every missed prosecution makes a mockery of the justice system