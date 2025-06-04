Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese Rapper Aand Influencer Joins WFP DR Congo Family As Champion For Nutrition

3 June 2025
United Nations World Food Programme (Rome)
press release

KINSHASA — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announces its partnership with rising Congolese music star Sista Becky (Rebecca Kalonji) as a High-Level Supporter, advocating for nutrition and healthy eating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

With 28 million people facing severe hunger and 4.75 million children suffering from acute malnutrition in the country, Sista Becky’s influence and support will be instrumental in inspiring young people to take action against food insecurity and participate in community development.

“Through my voice and my work, I want to challenge young people to not only raise their voices but also to take action on the issues that directly impact their future, including access to nutritious food and better opportunities for women and girls,” said Sista Becky.

Sista Becky is gaining increasing recognition in the global music scene, with her socially conscious lyrics. Her debut single “Mr Rap” launched her career in 2016, while her album “Apéritif” (2021) established her as a leading artist in Congolese music. She has recently released a new single, “Kimpa vita”, adding to her growing reputation as a voice for social change in the DRC.

As a High-Level Supporter, Sista Becky joins Innoss’B and Distel Zola in playing a key role in furthering WFP’s mission to do more on school feeding, support healthy foods and prevent malnutrition across the country.

“We are thrilled to have Sista Becky join us in our mission to combat hunger and promote nutrition in DRC,” said Elvira Pruscini, WFP’s Representative and Country Director a.i. in DRC. “Her influence and dedication to social issues align perfectly with WFP’s objectives, and we look forward to the impact we can achieve together.”

Sista Becky joins WFP at a critical time as the organization continues to face a severe funding shortfalls. WFP needs US$433 million over the next six months to meet the growing humanitarian needs in the DRC.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on X, formerly Twitter, via @wfp_media @wfpdrc

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United Nations World Food Programme. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.