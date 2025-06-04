Ethiopia: The Dangerous Step of Destroying the Morals of Society

analysis

Introduction: A Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight

Every era confronts its own challenges--some external, others internal. Among these, the most perilous is not war, famine, or poverty. It is the slow, deliberate erosion of morality. When the soul of a people is weakened, when conscience is silenced, and when timeless values are dismissed as outdated relics, the very fabric of civilization begins to unravel.

Today, the foundations of society are being shaken--not by earthquakes or military invasions, but by a far more dangerous force: the steady poisoning of our moral values. This transformation does not erupt overnight; it creeps in slowly, calculatedly, like poison added drop by drop into a glass of water. What begins as tolerance of questionable ideas soon matures into the outright celebration of behaviors and values that previous generations would have considered unthinkable.

We live in an age where traditions are dismissed as too rigid, religion is called superstition, and morality is treated as a matter of personal taste. These ideas spread quietly--through education systems, media channels, and cultural trends. They permeate family discussions, classroom debates, television shows, music, social platforms, and public policies. The signs of this decay are visible across the globe--perhaps more pronounced in some nations than others, but few remain untouched.

In countries once renowned for moral strength and spiritual vitality, we now see societal confusion. Children no longer respect their parents. Students openly defy their teachers. What was once labeled sin is now celebrated as personal freedom. Institutions like family, religion, and education--the pillars of community life--are under constant attack.

We stand at a critical moment in human history, a moment that demands awareness, resolve, and revival. If we fail to act, we may one day wake to find the sacred replaced by confusion, unity replaced by division, and conscience replaced by chaos. This article is not merely an expression of concern--it is a call to vigilance, to resistance, and to moral awakening.

The silent crisis of our time

We often associate crisis with visible damage--natural disasters, wars, economic collapse. But there is another, quieter crisis taking place in the shadows: the decline of moral values. This decline, unlike an earthquake or a flood, does not leave immediate visible wreckage. Its damage is internal, affecting the heart, the family, and the spirit of society.

In some nations, this process has already run deep. In others, including our own, the signs are emerging. And though the full consequences are not yet upon us, the trajectory is clear. If left unchecked, the damage will not spare anyone.

This moral erosion is subtle. It begins with the undermining of religion and continues through the distortion of education and the manipulation of language. Terms like virtue, honor, and decency are mocked, while selfishness and vulgarity are marketed as self-expression. In the name of progress, we are being asked to forget everything that once gave life meaning, direction, and dignity.

The strategy of moral destruction

My brother, Ibrahim Zakaria Abubakar Qamus, once shared a profound insight: to break a morally sound society, one need not use guns or bombs. Simply corrupt its religion and degrade its education. A generation can be reshaped in just fifteen to twenty years. Change the beliefs of the youth, and you change the future of a nation.

This is exactly what we are witnessing. Religious devotion is being replaced with apathy. Sacred texts are ignored or mocked. Instead of encouraging young people to reflect on divine wisdom, society entertains them with fleeting pleasures. Religious institutions are fragmented under the pretense of debate and diversity, while ideologies that oppose spiritual truths--hedonism, narcissism, and paganism--are repackaged as empowerment.

Language itself becomes a battleground. Words are redefined. What was once seen as wrong is now a matter of opinion. What was noble is now seen as naïve. As the language of virtue disappears, so does the ability to think morally.

The media plays a central role. Authority figures are caricatured or disrespected. Families are portrayed as burdens. Entertainment celebrates rebellion and moral confusion. Schools--once havens of learning--now often function as arenas for ideological reprogramming. Students are taught to distrust their heritage, dismiss their elders, and view tradition as oppression.

The result is a generation disconnected from its roots, adrift in a sea of moral ambiguity. Without faith to anchor the soul or wisdom to guide the mind, the community becomes vulnerable to division, despair, and spiritual decay.

Religion under fire

Religion has always been the first target in the war on morality. Why? Because it provides a moral compass that transcends politics and personal whim. It teaches that some things are always right and others always wrong, regardless of public opinion.

Those who seek to reshape society cannot tolerate this kind of unwavering truth. So they ridicule religion, portraying it as ignorant or backward. They discourage young people from studying scripture or embracing the faith of their ancestors. Instead, they offer distractions: shallow rituals, catchy slogans, and flashy trends that stir emotion but leave the soul unchanged.

This attack is not random--it is intentional. Because once religion is weakened, a society loses its source of ultimate meaning and accountability. When no higher law exists, anything becomes permissible--and the most destructive ideas quickly take root.

The assault on education

With religion undermined, the next step is to compromise education. Historically, education aimed not just to inform but to transform. It sought to develop disciplined, thoughtful, and morally grounded individuals. It nurtured intellect and character alike.

Today, however, education is often reduced to skill-training or ideological programming. Mathematics, literature, and philosophy are being pushed aside. In their place, we find a flood of content that confuses rather than clarifies, divides rather than unites. Schools increasingly tell students what to think, not how to think.

Instead of exploring deep ethical questions, students are bombarded with shallow slogans. Instead of being taught to honor their culture and heritage, they are taught to see it as oppressive. History is revised. Science is twisted. Language is weaponized.

We must reclaim education. It must return to its roots--teaching the timeless truths of logic, beauty, ethics and responsibility. It should challenge young minds to rise, not shrink. It must equip them to live lives of virtue, not simply to chase careers.

The point of no return

A society that loses its morals teeters on the edge of collapse. Once the shared understanding of right and wrong is gone, society cannot function. Laws become meaningless, relationships become transactional, and trust evaporates.

In such a society, people may have wealth, technology, and entertainment--but no peace. They may have freedom--but no purpose. Like the builders of Babel, they achieve great things materially, yet remain spiritually lost.

What is worse, once moral clarity is lost, it is extremely difficult to recover. You cannot rebuild a conscience overnight. It takes generations of sincere effort to restore what was so easily dismantled.

A call to action

Yet hope is not lost. The tide can be turned--but only if we act now. Awareness must lead to action. Belief must lead to behavior. We must start in our homes, our schools, our places of worship, and our public institutions.

Let us once again teach our children the value of humility, gratitude, hard work, and respect. Let us speak out--not with anger, but with conviction. Let us create media, art, and culture that uplift the human spirit. Let us support leaders who uphold principle over popularity.

We must not return to morality with violence or force, but with example. Live with integrity. Build strong families. Honor the elderly. Support truth-tellers. Encourage unity. Embrace faith. Let these be our daily acts of resistance.

This is not a political fight--it is a spiritual mission. It is a fight for the soul of our people. As an Ethiopian proverb reminds us: "When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion." Our efforts may seem small alone, but together they can restore the moral compass of a nation.

Conclusion: The time is now

The future is being shaped now--by our words, our actions, our silence, and our resolve. History will not only ask what we built, but what we failed to defend. If we do not protect the moral foundations of society, we will leave behind confusion, conflict, and despair.

But if we act--if we stand firm--our children will inherit a world of truth, honor, and peace. The task is immense, but so is the hope. Let us be the guardians of morality in our time, not for praise or reward, but because it is right.

Let us speak now, while truth can still be heard. Let us live now, while our conscience still burns. And let us teach now, while hearts are still open.

The choice is ours. Let us choose truth. Let us choose morality. Let us choose life.