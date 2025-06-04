Ethiopia: India Commits Working With Ethiopia to Unite Against Terrorism

ADDIS ABABA -India has expressed commitment to working closely with Ethiopia in combating terrorism through achieving zero tolerance initiative.

Indian Members of Parliament have called on Ethiopia to join India in the global fight against terrorism, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in addressing this pressing issue that threatens global security and stability.

On Sunday, the Embassy of India in Ethiopia held discussions between the Indian delegation and Ethiopian government officials focused on counter-terrorism efforts through zero tolerance initiative.

The Indian parliamentary delegation recognized Ethiopia as a prominent leader in combating terrorism, emphasized the critical need for a united front in addressing this pressing global challenge.

At media briefing, a visiting all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Supriya Sule, reaffirmed India's strong commitment to a zero tolerance policy against terrorism, emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing cross border threats.

She recalled that the deep rooted partnership between Ethiopia and India, noting their collaborative efforts to enhance economic growth, achieve sustainable development, and foster a peaceful environment along their borders.

She mentioned that both nations are committed to strengthening collaborative efforts aimed at building a stable environment, which is crucial for regional development and international cooperation in front against cross border threats as well as mutual exchanges of parliamentary delegations.

She condemned recent terrorist acts and stressed the necessity for coordinated international action. She reaffirmed India's commitment to working closely with Ethiopiain combating terrorism through achieve zero tolerance initiative.

One member of the parliamentary delegation called for all political parties to unite in addressing matters of national interest, reiterating their shared zero tolerance approach to terrorism.

India's efforts demonstrate a strong commitment to promoting sustainable and inclusive development throughout Africa, with Ethiopia playing a key role in this initiative. This engagement also highlights India's growing influence in multilateral discussions, focusing on shared growth through South-South cooperation

The discussion brought together high ranking government officials, including Ambassador Dina Mufti, Ambassador Asfawu Dingamo, Ethiopian students studying in India as well as others.