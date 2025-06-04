East Africa: Ethiopia Reiterates Strong Support for Sudan's Peace ,Stability

3 June 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has reaffirmed its firm commitment to supporting Sudan's efforts to achieve lasting peace and national stability during a high-level diplomatic visit to Port Sudan.

The Ethiopian delegation was led by Redwan Hussein, Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), accompanied by Getachew Reda, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Advisor on East African Affairs with the rank of Minister.

During the visit, the delegation conveyed a special message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council.

In their meeting with senior Sudanese officials, the Ethiopian representatives emphasized Ethiopia's unwavering solidarity with the Sudanese people and its continued dedication to supporting Sudan's quest for durable peace and national reconciliation.

Following the discussions, Redwan posted on social media:"We were warmly received by Brother Mufadel in Port Sudan and delivered Prime Minister Abiy's message to General Al-Burhan. We reaffirmed Ethiopia's steadfast commitment to helping Sudan restore peace and stability."

The visit reflects Ethiopia's broader diplomatic engagement in the Horn of Africa (HoA) and its ongoing efforts to promote regional peace and cooperation.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.