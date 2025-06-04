East Africa: Ethiopia Reiterates Strong Support for Sudan's Peace ,Stability

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has reaffirmed its firm commitment to supporting Sudan's efforts to achieve lasting peace and national stability during a high-level diplomatic visit to Port Sudan.

The Ethiopian delegation was led by Redwan Hussein, Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), accompanied by Getachew Reda, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Advisor on East African Affairs with the rank of Minister.

During the visit, the delegation conveyed a special message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council.

In their meeting with senior Sudanese officials, the Ethiopian representatives emphasized Ethiopia's unwavering solidarity with the Sudanese people and its continued dedication to supporting Sudan's quest for durable peace and national reconciliation.

Following the discussions, Redwan posted on social media:"We were warmly received by Brother Mufadel in Port Sudan and delivered Prime Minister Abiy's message to General Al-Burhan. We reaffirmed Ethiopia's steadfast commitment to helping Sudan restore peace and stability."

The visit reflects Ethiopia's broader diplomatic engagement in the Horn of Africa (HoA) and its ongoing efforts to promote regional peace and cooperation.