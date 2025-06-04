Ethiopia: Nebe to Leverage Technology for Ethiopia's 7th General Election

- The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has disclosed that necessary preparations are underway to utilize technology to make the 7th general election a success.

NEBE briefed journalists yesterday on the preparations for the 7th general election, which will be held next year.

NEBE's Chairperson, Melat work Hailu, said that the Board is advancing the use of technology and addressing the shortage of skilled human resources in preparation for pre-election, election, and post-election activities.

"Among other efforts, research has been conducted and work performance has been improved by drawing significant lessons from past experiences to ensure a fair, inclusive, participatory, and credible national election," she said.

In particular, an enabling election environment has been created for internally displaced people through the establishment of 34 polling stations, she added.

Melatwork further stated that NEBE is implementing a five-year strategic plan following discussions with civic associations, the media, democratic institutions, and election observers. The plan addresses six main areas, including election operations, legal and logistical issues, innovation and technology, stakeholder engagement, and others.

The digital registration of voters and candidates distinguishes the upcoming general election from those held in the past. Despite challenges, the election will be conducted on a schedule similar to previous ones, she stated.

The country has over 50,000 polling stations, and NEBE is assessing the current status of its 'Polling Stations Harvesting Project' aimed at facilitating the 7th general election. She added that NEBE has been working hard to address the conditions of 12,000 polling stations.

For example, NEBE has assessed the situation in the Sidama, Harari, and South Ethiopia regions, as well as in parts of the Jimma Zone (Oromia) and Dire Dawa city. Similar activities will be carried out in the Afar, Benishangul-Gumuz, and Somali regions starting next week, with assessments continuing in other parts of the country thereafter, Melatwork said.

Ethiopia's general elections are held every five years. The country conducted its 6th general election in June 2021.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 3 JUNE 2025