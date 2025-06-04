Ethiopia: Unlocking Ethiopia's Energy Potential for Regional Integration

In recent years, Ethiopia is making significant strides in its commitment to harness renewable energy resources, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable energy within East Africa. With abundant natural resources, including hydroelectric power, wind, and solar energy, the country is poised to leverage these assets to meet its growing energy demands and support regional energy integration.

Additionally, by harnessing its rivers, Ethiopia aims to not only energy power its cities but also to uplift rural communities that currently lack access to electricity. This shift is essential for economic development and improving the quality of life for millions of Ethiopians.

Its known that Ethiopia is often referred to as the "water tower of Africa," boasting a vast hydropower capacity that remains largely untapped. Despite its immense potential, the country has not fully utilized these resources to meet its energy needs or drive economic growth.

However, recently, the country's construction several mega power projects, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), aimed at significantly enhancing its energy capacity.

The construction of the GERD is a monumental step for Ethiopia, designed not only to satisfy domestic energy demands but also to strengthen energy integration within the East African region.

Looking beyond its borders, the projects stands as a bridge for regional economic and energy cooperation. It is not merely a source of clean energy; it serves as a model for large-scale infrastructure projects that prioritize environmental sustainability.

The Minister of Water and Energy, Habtamu Itefa stated that one of the major efforts to realize these goals is the development of infrastructure where Ethiopia is taking a leading role in building energy infrastructure that connects countries across the region.

This ambitious various project are pivotal in establishing a framework for regional cooperation in energy trade.

In the first nine months of the current fiscal year alone, Ethiopia earned over 220 million US dollars from electricity exports to neighboring nations, double the revenue recorded in the same period last year, he noted.

Furthermore, this initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance energy infrastructure across the continent. It is expected to play a significant role in realizing the African Union's Agenda 2063, which aims to improve connectivity through robust infrastructure development.

The minister also emphasized that this initiative aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which envisions an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa driven by infrastructure-led development.

Ethiopia, he said, is spearheading efforts to connect the Horn of Africa through power infrastructure, fostering regional integration.

Demand for electricity from Ethiopia is on the rise in countries including Djibouti, South Sudan, and Kenya, according to the minister. He also underscored ongoing efforts to provide data-driven solutions to meet the growing regional energy needs.

He cited the demands of Kenya and Tanzania for power connectivity from Ethiopia, adding to enhance regional integration, efforts will be made to supply power connectivity to South Africa in the long-term.

Habtamu also elaborated that Ethiopia continues to implement its power supply agreements with Sudan, Djibouti, and Kenya, reinforcing its role as a regional energy hub.

Ethiopia's energy production capacity has seen a significant boost, generating 6.8 gigawatts over the past nine months, he added, affirming the country's readiness to meet regional power demands would be reinforced by the country's expansion of renewable energy infrastructure.

This ambitious project aims not only to supply energy to millions of Ethiopians but also to export surplus electricity to neighboring countries, thereby promoting regional energy cooperation and alleviate poverty.

Ethiopia's renewable energy push plays a key role in combating climate change, enabling partner countries to have access to clean energy while promoting environmental sustainability across the region, he further stressed.

He elaborated that beyond economic gains, the integration of energy infrastructure is expected to deliver broad-based benefits, strengthening regional ties, supporting shared development goals, and enhancing Ethiopia's influence in shaping continental priorities.

According to Fadhel Kaboub, associate professor of economics at Denison University and president of the Global Institute for Sustainable Prosperity, African countries should leverage their abundant resources to focus on food sovereignty, energy, and developing a robust industry,

In an interview with ENA, Kaboub emphasized that colonialism created specific economic structures that assigned a particular economic role to the African continent, and these structures persist to this day.

As a result of this legacy, he said, African countries are forced to produce inexpensive raw materials for the industrialized world.

Additionally, this extractive system has turned African countries into consumers of industrial output and technologies from industrialized countries.

Furthermore, the existing extractive economic model has made Africa the destination for obsolete technologies and assembly-line manufacturing no longer needed in industrialized countries, Kaboub argues.

According to the associate professor, this legacy has led to food and energy deficits, as well as a lack of value-added manufacturing in Africa. In the long run, this creates serious fiscal policy constraints, he underlined.

He argued that if African countries are committed to achieving sustainable economic development, then the economic structures that have placed the continent in its current position must be dismantled and the system must be decolonized.

Moreover, Kaboub argued that the solution must lie in targeting the root cause of the problem, which is investing in food sovereignty in African countries to ensure they can feed their people.

Citing Africa's former reputation as the breadbasket of its colonies, he urged African countries to invest more in agriculture and reduce their reliance on foreign food sources.

He said Africa has a large amount of renewable energy sources and must salvage this capacity to sustain economic development.

Furthermore, he suggested that African countries focus on industrial policies that allow them to escape the bottom of the value chain.

Specifically, he called on African countries to focus on regional and continental industries to control the entire value chain, achieve economies of scale, and expand their national industrial economies.

Ethiopia has been playing a pivotal role in advancing continental goals by connecting the region through renewable energy, according to the Ministry of Water and Energy.