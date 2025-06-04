Ethiopia: Nation Reaffirms Govt Commitment to Foreign Investors

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide has reaffirmed the Ethiopian government's commitment to providing consistent and enhanced support to foreign investors, as part of its broader strategy to diversify and expand sources of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Speaking at the Ethio-Belgium- Luxembourg Business Forum held in Addis Ababa yesterday, Ahmed emphasized that Ethiopia is open to negotiating favorable business terms with companies from Belgium and Luxembourg. He assured participants that the government is offering legal protections and resource-based incentives to encourage greater foreign engagement.

"As we continue our economic reform journey, we are working to create a competitive and transparent investment climate. Investors from Belgium and Luxembourg can count on the Ethiopian government's full support, including legal guarantees and incentives," Ahmed stated.

Highlighting Ethiopia's untapped potential, the Minister pointed to key sectors such as agriculture, ICT, health, mining, manufacturing, and tourism as prime opportunities for foreign investment. With a population exceeding 120 million and a strategic geographic location, Ethiopia offers comparative advantages that make it an attractive destination for global investors, he added.

Ahmed also acknowledged the strengthening economic ties between Ethiopia, Belgium, and Luxembourg, noting that ongoing macroeconomic reforms will further bolster multilateral partnerships and unlock new investment opportunities.

Industry State Minister Hassan Mohamed echoed these remarks, stressing that ongoing infrastructure development is creating a more conducive environment for foreign businesses. "There is real momentum in the manufacturing sector, which reflects growing investor confidence," he said, inviting Belgian and Luxembourgish investors to take part in Ethiopia's industrial expansion.

Belgian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Annelies Verstichel (PhD) praised Ethiopia's economic reform efforts and legal modernization, noting they are crucial steps toward fostering a robust investment environment. She also emphasized the historical significance of Ethiopia-Belgium relations, which span over a century, and called for stronger economic ties in the years ahead.

Business leaders and representatives from chambers of commerce in both countries expressed strong interest in deepening cooperation. Several voiced readiness to explore expanded trade and investment initiatives that build on existing goodwill and mutual interests.

The Ethio-Belgium-Luxembourg Business Forum is seen as a key platform to catalyze partnerships, explore joint ventures, and reinforce Ethiopia's drive toward inclusive and sustainable economic growth.