Ethiopia: ENDC From Inception to Action

Ethiopia's quest for national consensus and lasting peace is being spearheaded by the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC). Established in late 2021 by parliamentary proclamation (1265/2021), the ENDC was envisioned as a crucial mechanism to address deep-seated divisions and foster a shared understanding on fundamental national issues.

Over the past few years, the ENDC has embarked on a complex and often challenging path. Its core mission is to identify the root causes of discord, conduct inclusive national dialogues, and present recommendations to relevant bodies, ultimately aiming to achieve national cohesion and restore social values. Headed by Professor Mesfin Araya as Chairperson and Hirut Gebreselassie as Vice-Chairperson, alongside nine other commissioners, the body was tasked with creating a neutral and capable institution to facilitate these critical conversations.

Since its inception on February 23, 2022, the Commission has undertaken extensive agenda collection efforts across the country. Reports indicate that the ENDC has engaged with over 126,000 Ethiopians at the grassroots level, gathering more than 1,700 documents from smaller group discussions as part of its broader agenda formulation. This comprehensive approach aims to ensure that a wide array of perspectives, including those of women, youth, displaced persons, and various professional and socio-economic groups, are considered. The Commission has reached out to community groups from hundreds of woredas (districts).

Recently, the Commission held agenda collection sessions with federal stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Defense, Federal Police, regional presidents, as well as religious and civil leaders.

Commissioner Yonas Adaye lately stated that Ethiopia is undergoing a "win-win" transformation through this dialogue, moving away from a "winners take all" approach. He emphasized that this ongoing dialogue, a first of its kind for Ethiopia, represents a monumental opportunity for the nation and its people. "The current government, leading the transformation of society, has opted for dialogue, and that is the right way, at the right time," Yonas stated. He highlighted the shift in political trajectory, asserting that Ethiopia is undergoing a fundamental change where collaborative solutions will replace exclusionary politics.

Commissioner Yonas clarified that inclusivity in the dialogue prioritizes the representation of ideas rather than the physical presence of all 130 million Ethiopians. Looking ahead, he outlined key priorities for the dialogue process, including the inclusion of the Tigray Regional State, engagement with the diaspora, and ultimately, the culmination in a National Dialogue Conference in approximately three months.

The three-day national consultation forum organized by the ENDC and held in Addis Ababa, brought together representatives from 38 federal institutions and associations.

Participants underscored the vital role of the dialogue in fostering lasting peace and sustainable development in Ethiopia. Attendees emphasized that the forum provides a concrete opportunity to advance peace and development through inclusive, dialogue-based approaches, expressing strong commitment to the initiative's success.

Brigadier General Kasaye Chemeda described the forum as a critical platform to "hand over a better country to the next generation." He stressed its potential to resolve long-standing societal challenges and contribute to national development, urging all Ethiopians to actively participate in nurturing a culture of dialogue and constructive problem-solving. Artist Zeleke Gessese echoed this sentiment, affirming the forum's significance in addressing deeply rooted national problems. Similarly, Omod Itang lauded the consultation process as a viable path to achieving lasting peace and harmony across the country.

Chief Commissioner Professor Mesfin Araya, during the opening of the consultative meeting, affirmed the ENDC's readiness to ensure the ongoing dialogue is participatory and inclusive, aiming to bring lasting solutions to the nation's fundamental problems. He reiterated the commission's commitment, in collaboration with various stakeholders, to realize the aspirations of Ethiopians. Professor Mesfin also highlighted that including the Tigray Regional State in the national dialogue process and collecting agendas from Ethiopians living abroad remain major upcoming activities for the commission. He urged religious leaders, elders, political parties, media institutions, civic and professional associations, public figures, and democratic and law enforcement institutions to play critical roles in the success of this historic dialogue.

National Dialogue Commissioner Ambaye Ogato further emphasized the urgency for Ethiopians to take brave and bold measures to solve the nation's multifaceted problems through inclusive dialogue. He stressed the importance of collective ownership of the process, urging everyone to contribute their knowledge, expertise, and time, as "there could be no observer or spectator in the process of the national dialogue."

Despite the significant efforts, the ENDC faces considerable challenges. The Tigray Regional State remains a priority for the Commission in its upcoming phases, and security challenges in various regions, particularly the ongoing conflict in the Amhara region and unresolved preliminary issues in Tigray, have also posed significant obstacles to the Commission's operations.

Despite these challenges, the ENDC remains steadfast in its commitment. Its mandate was recently extended by the House of Peoples' Representatives for an additional year, underscoring the government's continued belief in the dialogue's importance.

A recent study by the Ethiopian Civil Service University highlights the unfinished nation-building process as a key factor behind Ethiopia's ongoing instability. The research points to persistent corruption, lack of transparency, foreign interference, and legacy divide-and-rule tactics as reasons successive governments have been unable to complete this crucial task. These issues have resulted in a fragile governance system prone to fragmentation and weak law enforcement, especially along ethnic and regional divisions.

Admasu Teso (PhD), the study's author, told The Ethiopian Herald that transforming Ethiopia's divided political landscape into a more inclusive and consensus-driven system is an urgent national priority. He stressed the need to broaden political participation to reflect the full diversity of Ethiopia's people and perspectives.

In response to these challenges, the government has launched the National Dialogue Commission (NDC), which is currently gathering input from across the country. Early consultations have taken place in several regions, including conflict-affected areas like Amhara State, with some encouraging public engagement reported.

However, significant gaps remain most notably the absence of armed opposition groups from the dialogue process. Admasu warned that excluding these influential actors risks deepening divisions rather than healing them. Looking abroad for guidance, he pointed to South Africa's 1990s CODESA talks and Colombia's peace dialogues from 2012 to 2016 as valuable examples where inclusivity and transparency were key to success. These efforts went beyond ending violence; they aimed to reshape the relationship between citizens and their government. Admasu urged Ethiopia to heed these lessons: "A National Dialogue that sidelines armed opposition or ignores contested historical issues will only plant seeds for future conflict. It is essential that all voices be heard and respected."

While the NDC acknowledges the importance of involving these groups and says invitations have been extended, no meaningful progress has yet been made leaving a critical gap in this vital national process.

Overall, the success of the Ethiopian National Dialogue will ultimately hinge on its ability to build trust across deeply fractured societal lines, truly embrace inclusivity, and translate the diverse voices gathered into concrete recommendations that are acted upon by the government. As the nation grapples with complex political and social issues, the ENDC represents a vital, albeit challenging, endeavor to forge a shared future for all Ethiopians.