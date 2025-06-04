Ethiopia: Bill Gates Pledges Majority of 200 Bln USD Fortune to Africa

-Gates Foundation celebrate 25th anniversary

-Ethiopia bestows highest nat'l honor on Bill Gates

Bill Gates has reaffirmed that the majority of his planned 200 billion USD philanthropic commitment will be directed toward addressing Africa's most pressing challenges.

The announcement came as the Gates Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa under the theme:"25 Years of Progress."

Speaking at the event, Bill Gates, Co-Chair and Trustee of the Foundation, highlighted the continent's central role in the Foundation's future work. "Because of our great partnerships and the scale of challenges here, most of the funding will go to help address the major issues facing Africa," he said, reiterating his plan to donate nearly all of his estimated 200 billion USD fortune to the Foundation over the next two decades.

Over the past 25 years, the Gates Foundation has disbursed more than 100 billion USD globally, with a significant portion dedicated to reshaping Africa's health, education, and agricultural systems. Among its most transformative impacts, Gates noted a 70% reduction in HIV-related deaths in Africa, and major gains in maternal and child health, tuberculosis control, and primary healthcare access.

One of the Foundation's most ambitious new goals is to completely eliminate malaria from Africa within the next decade, by investing in advanced vaccine development and production capabilities across the continent. "We believe we can accomplish more in the next 20 years than we did in the last 25," Gates remarked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia U.S., Canada and Africa Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Foundation is also scaling up efforts in agriculture, viewing it as a key pathway to prosperity for Africa. Gates emphasized that boosting agricultural productivity, enhancing food security, and adapting to climate change will remain top priorities.

In addition, Gates highlighted the transformative potential of emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), in solving deep-rooted problems in health, education, and agriculture. "AI can help us accelerate progress like never before, especially when led by local talent and institutions," he said.

On Sunday , Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) hosted a special ceremony at the National Palace, where he bestowed Ethiopia's highest national honor, the "Ethiopia Special Order," upon Bill Gates. The award recognized the enduring and profound impact of the Gates Foundation's work in Ethiopia over the past two decades.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Abiy praised Gates' evolution from tech pioneer to one of the world's most influential philanthropists. "Your quiet, respectful, and transformative partnership with Ethiopia has touched millions of lives -- in healthcare, agriculture, digital ID, and innovation," the Prime Minister said.

The premier also applauded Gates for embodying humility and a deep belief in equality, noting that the Foundation's success in Ethiopia was built not only on investment, but also on trust, collaboration, and local empowerment.

As the Foundation looks ahead to its next chapter, both Gates and Ethiopian leaders expressed optimism about deepening partnerships and accelerating progress through shared values, innovation, and mutual commitment.