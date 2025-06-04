Ethiopia: Premier Launches Rural Corridor Dev' T

-Vision aims to modernize rural livelihoods, environment

- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has launched a Rural Corridor Development initiative, describing it as part of a national vision to transform Ethiopia's rural landscape, boost productivity, and improve living standards across the country.

Announcing the initiative via his official social media channels, the Premier emphasized that the development of rural corridors is central to Ethiopia's long-term strategy for inclusive and sustainable growth.

As part of the launch, the Premier visited Hamido Kebele in Adilo District, Nebata Zone, within the Central Ethiopia State, where he inaugurated one of the pilot rural corridor projects.

During the visit, the Prime Minister highlighted the achievements of a model farmer in the area, who has transformed his homestead into a clean, healthy, and aesthetically pleasing environment. The farmer is also actively participating in the "Bounty of the Basket" initiative and grows vegetables and fruits in his compound--showcasing the potential of integrated rural development.

"This commendable work should be replicated in other areas through collaborative efforts," the Prime Minister noted, urging communities to embrace similar initiatives that enhance both productivity and environmental quality.

In addition to agricultural development, the Prime Minister praised community-led efforts to turn Mount Hambaricho--a prominent natural landmark in the region--into an eco-tourism destination.

The construction of 777 climbing steps has improved access to the mountain, offering new opportunities for hiking, birdwatching, and sustainable tourism in the area.

The Rural Corridor Development initiative, according to the Prime Minister, is part of a broader agenda to modernize rural Ethiopia, linking agriculture, environment, and tourism in a way that empowers local communities and fosters long-term development.