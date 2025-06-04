Ethiopia: Ministry Rebrands to Drive Sustainable, Inclusive Future

ADDIS ABABA - In a strategic move to align with Ethiopia's sustainable development agenda and institutional modernization, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics has unveiled a new logo and visual identity.

The rebranding initiative reflects the ministry's broader vision of transforming the transport and logistics sector into a more inclusive, eco-friendly, and forward-looking institution.

Speaking at the launcing event, Minister of Transport and Logistics Alemu Sime (PhD) emphasized that the updated brand identity is more than a visual change -- it signals a deeper institutional shift.

"This logo is not just a design; it represents our renewed vision and mission. It is a commitment to innovation, inclusion, and sustainability in all our operations," he said.

According to the minister, the redesigned logo replaces an outdated symbol with a modern and dynamic visual identity that better reflects Ethiopia's ambitions in transport infrastructure and logistics. The new look is also closely aligned with the national Green Economy Strategy, a cornerstone initiative championed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to promote environmentally sustainable growth.

Alemu noted that transportation plays a central role in realizing a green economy, and that the ministry's new brand underscores its dedication to advancing eco-friendly solutions, such as clean energy mobility, integrated logistics systems, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The minister called on all public and private sector stakeholders to actively embrace the new identity, describing it as a collective symbol of national progress. "Our stakeholders are key partners in this transformation. The new identity is a call to action -- to think greener, work smarter, and build a more inclusive transport system," he said.

The rebranding comes at a time when Ethiopia is expanding major road, rail, and air logistics projects aimed at boosting regional connectivity and economic competitiveness. By modernizing its image, the ministry hopes to better engage partners and the public in achieving its long-term strategic objectives.

The launch of the new logo marks a milestone in the Ministry's evolution, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable transport reform and institutional modernization.