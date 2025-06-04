Gambia: NEA Awaited With Urgency Concerning Bolongfenyoto Lagoon

Minister Manjang is advised to invite the Chinese ambassador for a joint visit to look at Bolongfenyoto Lagoon in Gunjur with their very eyes and speak to those whose livelihood is currently threatened by the pollution of a once productive fishing site. Life is gradually disappearing from the vicinity because of the water is polluted and pinkish in colour.

Investment should not lead to the destruction of our natural resources. This is why there is need for an environmental impact assessment before any authorisation is given for any investment to be made in The Gambia. It is strange that despite repeated protests the relevant authorities are yet to act to put an end to this growing threat to our natural resources in Gunjur. The time to act was yesterday, not even now. Tomorrow will be too late.