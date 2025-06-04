Liberia: Two Mysterious Deaths Found in Maryland County

4 June 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

A wave of fear and uncertainty has gripped the Manolu community in Karluway Statutory District after two unexplained deaths occurred over the weekend. The bodies found are those of a young man and an elderly man.

The body of George K. Nah, 26, was discovered on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in a local creek known as Bort. According to Karluway District Police Commander Samuel T. Brown, Jr., the deceased had reportedly gone to wash at the creek earlier that day.

"At about 11:30 a.m., I received a call from Mr. Wahmle Elliott reporting that George had gone to the creek but had not returned," Commander Brown told the Liberia News Agency (LINA). "When our team arrived at the scene around 2:45 p.m., the victim was found unconscious and later pronounced dead by Wlewon Kollie, the Officer-in-Charge at the Manolu Clinic."

Family members later disclosed that the deceased had a history of epilepsy, which authorities believe may have contributed to his drowning. Following a thorough examination conducted by a 12-man coroner's jury, Nah's body was turned over to the family for burial.

Just one day later, on Sunday, June 1, 2025, tragedy struck again when Daniel D. Charlie, 64, was found hanging from a tree under circumstances authorities have described as "highly suspicious."

At this stage, investigators have not confirmed whether Charlie's death was a suicide or the result of foul play. Police say a full investigation is underway into both deaths.

"These are deeply troubling incidents," Commander Brown noted. "While we cannot yet determine if there is any connection between the two cases, the community can be assured that a full and impartial investigation is ongoing."

Residents of Manolu remain in shock, with many calling for increased police presence and a more robust community safety strategy to help restore calm.

