Egypt: Anselmo Fabiano At the End of His Mission in Egypt - 'A Pilgrim in the Silence of the Desert and With Such a Different and Fascinating Culture'

Cairo — "I feel privileged to have experienced such a different side of the Church, also sharing some steps with my Muslim brothers. A precious opportunity to live a missionary experience with the Coptic Church of Egypt."

Anselmo Fabiano is a young man who lived two years on a mission before returning to Italy to complete his theology studies in Padua, on his journey toward the priesthood.

"A pilgrim in the silence of the desert, among ancient monasteries, minarets that reach the sky, and such a different and fascinating culture. There have certainly been difficulties. The mission is also made up of unexpected events, challenges, and unimaginable experiences," he notes. "And precisely for this reason, I thank God even more for having protected and accompanied me even in difficult times, allowing me to feel and touch His living presence in my life."

"I cherish in my heart the people I have met, the many moments of shared life during family visits, in liturgical celebrations, in faith and in the friendship received and given. My daily life has been imbued with humanity and relationships that have granted me the grace to touch with my own hands the faith and love for the Lord of this people."

"In these days I have renewed my "yes" to the Lord in the Society of African Missions, promising to dedicate my life to proclaiming the Gospel to the nations, and especially to Africa. An intense moment of prayer and celebration, in the simplicity and joy of the faith of these people. With this "yes" another step on my journey towards the priesthood begins."

"It is a time for farewells, memories, smiles, and hugs before returning to Italy," Anselmo concludes. "My heart is full of gratitude for these years of missionary life, for the many encounters and experiences lived in this land."