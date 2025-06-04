Southern Africa: Why SADC Parliamentary Forum Was Established

document

Lack of maximum use of local intellectuals and other resources in analysing social, political and economic phenomena in our region for purposes of enabling the formulation of realistic and more pragmatic national development policies; and the need to restructure SADC economies with the view to making them more competitive, by investing in the productive sector, mastering the skills of economic discipline, and containing inflation greatly influenced the formation of the Forum. It has the following aims and objectives:

To promote the principles of human rights and democracy in SADC

The reason for pursuing this first objective is self-evident. All of us in SADC are devoted to advancing and defending the principles of human rights and democracy. The elected representatives of the people are clearly in the best position to advocate and defend these principles in the parliaments in which they serve. It is through constant and faithful advocacy that our constituents come to appreciate the various dimensions of this important aspect of their daily lives.

To familiarise the peoples of SADC countries with the aims and objectives of SADC

This second objective is clearly very essential. We need to bring SADC closer to the people. Our people, all our people, need to know, understand and popularise the aims and objectives of SADC. For example, what is this concept of development, and of a development community? We need to start from the beginning and systematically inculcate the values of SADC in the hearts and minds of our constituents.

To inform SADC of the popular view on issues affecting SADC countries

Parliamentarians are in the best position to know the views of constituents on all matters. In particular, we are in a position to keep SADC informed of the views of the people on all issues ranging from drought relief, trade, nutrition and education. In that way we can strengthen the links between SADC - the regional bureaucracy - and its peoples.

To provide a forum for discussion of matters of common interest to SADC countries

When we become aware of the people's views, it is essential that there be a forum where these views can be articulated and debated. The SADC Parliamentary Forum will provide that forum. As we grow closer to each other, we need to exchange views regularly, systematically and in a structured forum where rationality will prevail. As we develop, we will be able to identify a consensus, and in the process we will assist SADC to become more responsive and sensitive to the views and ideas of our constituents.

To facilitate networking with other Inter-Parliamentary Organisations

It is important that SADC as an organisation keep in constant touch with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA). The Forum can readily facilitate that. But we also have several other parliamentary groupings which are supportive of our efforts here in Africa in general and in southern Africa in particular, e.g. the Association of European Parliamentarians for Africa (AWEPA), International' Parliamentary Union (IPU), African Parliamentary Union (APU), CPA - African Region, and Parliamentarians for Global Action.

To popularise the concepts of development and wider cooperation in the sub-region

This question of the popularisation of the concepts of development and wider cooperation fits in neatly with objectives no. 2 and 3. The only substantial difference here is that we are focusing on the questions of development and wider cooperation. As this is the raison d'etre for the existence of SADC, it is incumbent on us to ensure our constituents are familiar with these basic concepts and that we focus on them as critical in the operations of SADC and indeed our parliamentary grouping.

To encourage the effective implementation of SADC policies and projects

The SADC Parliamentary Forum will seek to assist in encouraging the effective implementation of SADC policies and projects by keeping in close touch with our constituents...

To promote the participation of NGOs and the business and intellectual communities

The effective integration of SADC with the wider community of each of our countries is critical if its programmes and objectives are to be achieved. The wider community includes specific interest groups represented by NGOs, for example, women, children, the disabled, the intellectual community represented by our university lecturers and teachers, the trade unions, the chambers of commerce and industry and many other similar associational interest groups.

To study and make recommendations to facilitate the more effective and efficient operation of SADC

One of the most important tasks for any organisation is to undertake regular reviews and initiate constant renewals so that it can remain relevant to the community which it seeks to serve. The problem that we all encounter is that self-assessment always has its blind spots. External assessment, when it does not simply reflect the will of the organisation being assessed, often lacks a sympathetic historical and contextual appreciation of the realities. That is why we are of the view that a SADC Parliamentary Forum can take a sober look at the prevailing situation and make sensitive recommendations that will contribute to the more effective and efficient operation of SADC. SADC Today

This paper by the late former Speaker of the Namibian Parliament was compiled and written by the SADC Parliamentary Forum, Windhoek, Namibia, July 1997.