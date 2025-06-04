Zimbabwe: 'Sponsored Lies' - Chamisa Dismisses Claims He Is Forming New Party

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has dismissed as "sponsored lies" social media rumours suggesting he is launching a new movement at the end of this month.

Since his resignation as Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president in January 2024, following what he described as the hijacking of his party by Zanu PF, Chamisa has kept both supporters and opponents guessing over his next move.

Chamisa has repeatedly emphasised that he has not left politics but was forced to abandon the CCC due to its takeover.

In recent days, social media has been awash with flyers claiming Chamisa has launched a new party.

"Ignore these lies and falsehoods," Chamisa posted on his X account.

"Overwhelmed and flooded by calls from anxious, restless and expectant citizens. Disregard these sponsored lies from scared propagandists.

"A new nation founded on love, Zimbabwe shall be a new and great nation governed by love, truth and justice, not hate, violence, lies, deceit and corruption.

"Love is the missing essential! Love is the foundation."