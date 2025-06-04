Somalia: Turkey Supplies Attack Helicopters to Somali Government Amid Al-Shabaab War

4 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ankara, June 4 — Turkey has boosted its defense support to Somalia by delivering three T-129 Atak attack helicopters, officials familiar with the matter told Radio Shabelle, following a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday.

In addition to the attack helicopters, Turkey also handed over two utility helicopters to Somalia's naval forces as part of a defense agreement signed by both countries in February 2024. The pact includes Turkish support for training and building a capable Somali naval force.

Over the past year, Turkey has trained several Somali pilots to operate the Atak helicopters. The new aircraft were delivered to Mogadishu after the pilots completed their final training stage.

President Erdogan said Turkey's support for Somalia's fight against the militant group Al-Shabaab will continue and be expanded, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

The military aid arrives amid growing political tensions in Somalia ahead of planned 2026 elections, which the government intends to hold by direct universal suffrage--a move opposed by some opposition groups.

Turkey remains Somalia's key ally in military training and investment, with Turkish-run institutions managing critical infrastructure such as Mogadishu's airport and seaport, major revenue sources for the Somali government.

