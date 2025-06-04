Ethiopia: Court Grants 8-Day Probe Into Dr. Mahlet, Seven Others Charged With 'Inciting Riot and Unrest'

Addis Abeba — The Federal High Court Arada Division has granted an additional eight-day investigation period for eight detained individuals, including anatomical pathologist Dr. Mahlet Guush, who are facing charges of "inciting riot and unrest" and "collaborating with anti-peace forces," amid a nationwide strike by health professionals.

The court issued its decision today, Wednesday, 04 June 2025, following a police request submitted during a hearing held on Monday, 02 June. According to a family member of Dr. Mahlet, who spoke on condition of anonymity, police told the court they had "not completed the investigation" and requested "an additional 14 days." However, the court granted only eight.

Dr. Mahlet and the other seven individuals first appeared before the same court on 21 May 2025, when police initially requested--and were granted--12 days to investigate. With the latest ruling, the total pre-charge investigation period now stands at 20 days.

Dr. Mahlet was taken from her residence in Addis Abeba's Bashawelde Condominium, around 4 Kilo, on Monday, 19 May 2025, amid the nationwide strike by health professionals that began on 13 May. Her family said she was detained by individuals they described as "security forces."

Her arrest came days after she appeared on BBC Focus on Africa, where she discussed the reasons behind the strike. She said the country's healthcare system suffers from "resource limitations" and highlighted longstanding issues in departments such as pathology and oncology.

Healthcare professionals have been on strike since 13 May, demanding improved pay, better working conditions, and protection of their rights. The strike, which followed online campaigns under hashtags such as #HealthWorkersMatter, was preceded by protests and has drawn reports of intimidation and arrests by authorities.

Reports indicate that medical services have been halted in some hospitals in Addis Abeba and regional cities following a full-scale call for a work stoppage by Ethiopian healthcare workers at the end of last week, citing arrests and intimidation.

Senior doctors working in hospitals across several regions have reported facing "severe work pressure" as a result of the nationwide work stoppage. They warned that "patients are not receiving the necessary services" and cautioned that the situation "cannot continue" for more than a week if no resolution is reached.