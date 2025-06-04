Tanzania Offers Visa-Free Entry to 71 Nations

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has entered into agreements with various countries to simplify visa procedures, where about 71 countries will be able to enter Tanzania without a visa.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dustan Kitandula at the ongoing Parliamentary meeting in Dodoma on Wednesday, adding that from now on, most tourists coming into the country from around the globe will obtain visas on arrival at the International Airports.

Mr Kitandula made the statements in response to a question from a Member of Parliament, Dr Pius Chanya, who wanted to know what efforts have been made to ease visa access for tourists coming to the country in response to the Tanzania Royal Tour.

"The government has continued to improve the visa issuance system in line with global technological advancements, and with this, the immigration department has now introduced an online visa application system (e-Visa) that allows tourists to apply for visas from anywhere in the world without having to visit an embassy," he noted.

Additionally, the Deputy Minister stated that the government has updated the 2023 Immigration Regulations (GN 428), allowing tourists using a Visitor's Pass to visit the East African Community countries and return to Tanzania without reapplying for entry.

According to the Minister, visa issues are directly related to the tourism sector, thus leading the ministry to strengthen its cooperation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, particularly the immigration department, in various areas, including collecting tourist statistics and joint strategies to attract tourists and investment opportunities.