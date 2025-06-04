Nigeria: Exposing Facebook Pages Impersonating Lapo Microfinance Bank and Offering Non-Existent Loans to Nigerians

IN SHORT: These Facebook pages are impersonating LAPO, a microfinance bank in Nigeria, and claiming to offer quick loans. Don't trust them.

The Facebook pages LFMB Digital Microfinance LOAN, LMFB Digital LOAN, LAPO online loan service and Lapo microfinance loan offer loans to Nigerians.

The LFMB Digital Microfinance LOAN page claims to offer "SME LOAN, PUBLIC SERVANT LOAN, BUSINESS LOAN, PERSONAL LOAN and EMMERGENCY LOAN".

One post on the LAPO online loan service states that businesses can access up to N1 million (about US$623) in just three minutes.

These pages use the name and logo of LAPO Microfinance Bank, one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions that caters for small and medium enterprises and low-income households. It is a subsidiary of the Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), a non-governmental organisation established in 1987.

More posts offering loans can be found here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But are the pages and offers legit? We checked.

Fake pages

There are signs that suggest these pages may not be legit.

First, they were all created between November 2024 and April 2025. This is unusual for a bank that has been in operation for over 30 years.

Second, the pages are not verified by Meta and have no more than 30 followers. We would expect an institution with over 500 branches across Nigeria to have a larger following than this.

LAPO's official website links to its verified social media pages. Its Facebook page - LAPO Microfinance Bank - has over 134,000 followers. It was created in 2012.

Furthermore, these pages don't link to the company's official website. Their contact numbers don't match the ones listed on LAPO's official Facebook page.

On 17 February 2025, the bank urged Nigerians to stay alert and only follow its official channels.

"LAPO Microfinance Bank is NOT affiliated with certain groups or pages claiming to represent us. Any transactions made through them are at your own risk," it wrote.

All signs point to fake pages that scam desperate users.

Similar posts were found here, here, here, here, here, here and here.