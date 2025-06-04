Nigeria: Old Photo Used As Evidence to Claim Suspended Governor of Nigeria's Rivers State and His Predecessor Have Made Peace

Old photo used as evidence to claim suspended governor of Nigeria's Rivers state and his predecessor have made peace

IN SHORT: There is no evidence to support the claim that the governor of Nigeria's Rivers state Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike have buried the hatchet. And the photo accompanying this claim is from 2022.

A photo of Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Nigeria's Rivers state, and his predecessor Nyesom Wike has been doing the rounds on social media since 21 May 2025.

It is posted alongside claims that Fubara visited Wike at his home, and the two have settled their differences.

One of the posts reads: "Wike and Fubara has settled. Fubara visited him with governors and former governors. The president was also on this."

Rivers state is in the southern region of Nigeria.

Wike is minister of the country's Federal Capital Territory. A feud between Wike and Fubara triggered a political crisis in the state in October 2023. In March 2025, president Bola Tinubu declared a six-month state of emergency and appointed a sole administrator to run the affairs of the state. Tinubu also suspended Fubara, his deputy and other lawmakers in the state.

A state of emergency is a temporary measure declared by a government in response to a crisis, granting authorities special powers to restore order and protect citizens. This may be put in place due to security threats, natural disasters, health emergencies or political instability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The same photo and claim appear here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But can these posts be trusted? We checked.

Old image

The political crisis in Rivers state has received wide media coverage. In April, there were reports that Fubara visited Wike and "begged for reconciliation". However, these reports did not include any photos from that visit, and what they discussed was not made public.

A Google reverse image search led us to a media report that used the image in December 2022. The image was taken when politician Nnamdi Abah ditched the All Progressives Congress to join the People's Democratic Party. Abah visited Wike, who was the governor of Rivers state at the time, along with Fubara, the governorship candidate at the time.

In an interview in mid-May 2025, Wike said he was not fighting with Fubara and called him "my son". Days later, the media reported that Fubara addressed a crowd and said: "There is no reason why there won't be peace between me and my Oga [referring to Wike], we want peace so that Rivers will move forward."

The claim that Wike and Fubara had reconciled at the time the posts were published is misleading. As of 3 June the two were still feuding.

And the photo used to support the claim is old.

This same claim can be found here, here, here, here, here, here and here.