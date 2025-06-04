Nigeria: Mokwa Floods - Risk Managers Demand Review of Disaster Framework, Early Warning Systems

4 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Following the devastating flooding in Mokwa, Niger State which claimed over 200 lives, Risk Managers have called for an urgent review of existing disaster framework and early warning systems in Nigeria.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja and signed by the President / Chairman of Governing Board of Risk Managers Society of Nigeria RIMSON, Dr. Abbas G. Idriss, the Society advised the Niger State Government to develop evacuation routes, shelter locations and resource management system, among other comprehensive emergency response plans that will ensure quick and effective action during floods.

RIMSON also advocated the enforcement of zoning laws and land-use policies to discourage construction in flood-prone areas, as well as improving community engagement in flood preparedness, response training, and awareness campaigns.

The Society noted "the urgent need for evaluation of the existing Early Warning Systems, their effectiveness, Evacuation Plans and Structural Remedies, especially review of construction designs for flood prone areas."

Other critical interventions highlighted include "the urgent review of Town Planning and strict enforcement of violations; the urgent need to ensure Disaster Management Agencies at the National, State and Local Governments are manned by qualified Risk Management professionals; and the urgent need to upskill and equip all existing disaster management personnel for greater efficiency."

They also advocated for the creation of the Office of Risk Management of the Federation to coordinate and monitor all Risk Management efforts across the Geopolitical zones as a national security issue.

Other recommendations include the "urgent need for incorporation of Disaster Awareness and Education into the national educational curriculum and the National Youth Service Corps scheme; and, regular National Simulation of Disaster Readiness and Response."

While it stressed the need for an urgent review of budgetary allocations for disaster prevention and relief for survivors, RIMSON called on the lawmakers and the civic groups to monitor the deployment of funds for disaster management.

The Society expressed confidence that "the implementation of these recommendations among others will further enhance existing Disaster Management efforts and proactively reduce the avoidable tragic human and economic losses."

According to statement, "The Risk Management Society of Nigeria (RIMSON) is committed to her advocacy, as she has been doing for the past 40 years, in promoting Risk Management Awareness and Education till it becomes a national culture resulting in a more resilient, safe and prosperous nation."

