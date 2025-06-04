Rwanda: BPN Celebrates Entrepreneurs, Encourages Seeking Solid Business Fundamentals

Entrepreneurs graduating from Business Professional Network's (BPN) two-year entrepreneurship development programme have shared how building a solid business foundation, through a clear strategy, and developing deep business acumen have led to the impact they are experiencing today, including financial stability.

It was emphasised that while technical skills and talent are important, they must be coupled with humility, discipline, curiosity, resilience, and patience to ensure lasting success and meaningful social impact.

This philosophy was highlighted during BPN's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) graduation ceremony held on May 30 at Kigali Marriott Hotel. Celebrated under the theme "Celebrating Entrepreneurs Who Dare to Dream & Do", the event honoured the boldness, determination, creativity, grit, and growth of 49 graduates from the 2021 and 2022 cohorts.

Attended by various entrepreneurship ecosystem players, including government officials, partners, members of the BPN Rwanda board and team members, alumni, and members of the business community, the celebration served as a powerful reminder of what entrepreneurs can achieve with the right support system.

Alice Nkulikiyinka, BPN Rwanda's Country Director, acknowledged the graduates' growth, determination, and resilience throughout the intensive two-year journey. She reminded them that this milestone was just the beginning.

"Yes, we are celebrating, but we are not graduating. Because you do not graduate in the traditional sense. Entrepreneurship is a lifelong journey. Today marks the completion of a very important phase, and that is worth celebrating." Nkulikiyinka added.

While ecosystem players tend to mostly focus on issues about access to finance, Nkulikiyinka stressed that what entrepreneurs need the most is "solid business fundamentals, a clear strategy, and a deep understanding of your business, your industry, your community, and ideal clients."

"Once these fundamentals are in place, then it makes sense to plan expansion, to plan for growth, and access to funding. At BPN, we begin our entrepreneurship journey with establishing a strong vision."

She underscored that talent alone is not enough, but entrepreneurs need to believe in themselves, remain curious, embrace humility, and stay updated with trends.

She urged the graduates to remain grounded, embrace failure as part of the learning process, and continue competing, especially when things get tough.

"The best companies, the best people in the world, aren't those who never lose. They are the ones who keep learning and growing through every setback," she added, encouraging entrepreneurs to think big as the sky is no longer the limit.

The ceremony featured a fireside chat with three entrepreneurs who went through BPN's core programme, focusing on sharing their experiences and how BPN helped in turning their visions into thriving, successful businesses.

BPN's Impact

Since its launch in Rwanda 14 years ago, 379 entrepreneurs have completed the core programme, supporting and creating over 13,000 jobs in total. The current graduating class alone supported 178 existing jobs and created 423 new ones over two years.

Their businesses achieved, on average, 238 per cent revenue growth, 138 per cent increase in employment, and 130 per cent market expansion, far exceeding expectations for most entrepreneurs' five-year plans.

Diane Izabayo, BPN's Director of Programs, hailed this transformation as a reflection of lives changed and communities empowered.

"This level of progress is not only impressive, but also transformational. The 130 per cent job creation rate we're celebrating today is more than a number. It's a reflection of lives changed, communities strengthened, and futures redefined," Izabayo noted.

"Many SMEs have already pledged ambitious new milestones for the next five years. As they grow, innovate, and lead, BPN will continue to be a trusted partner on that journey. Because entrepreneurship, while rewarding, is never easy, and it should never be a lonely path."

Stories of reinvention and inclusion

One of the success stories is Judith Uwimana, founder of Judith Safaris and recipient of the BPN Inclusion Award. After her first business collapsed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uwimana restarted from scratch with BPN's support.

"Eight months into the programme, I started seeing results. I went from three employees to 21. Without BPN, I don't think anyone would know who I am," Uwimana noted.

Uwimana emphasised that inclusion is not just about hiring women, it is also about empowering people with disabilities and building a truly diverse workforce.

"BPN taught me professionalism and how to operate a business. But most importantly, they taught us that inclusion should be intentional."

Emphasising its ambitions for inclusion, BPN has institutionalised inclusion through dedicated staff, policies, and programme designs that accommodate youth, women, people with disabilities and refugees.

51-year-old entrepreneur Herman Sengoga was among the programme's graduates. Before joining BPN, he said his business was on the verge of closure due to improper and disorganised operations. Now his cosmetics company is stable and growing.

"There's no money that compares to the skills you gain at BPN," Sengoga said.

"They helped me structure my business, separate personal and business finances, and think long-term."

He encouraged youth to tap into BPN's training and mentorship as a key enabler of success and lasting support.

Amos Mfitundinda, Head of Strategic Capacity Development at the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, commended BPN's contribution to human capital development, calling on graduates to create innovations that reflect the community and country's needs.

"This programme is an example of what can be achieved when the private sector, society, and the government work in harmony to build human capital," he noted.

"Entrepreneurship is not only about innovation and vision. It must be guided by ethics, responsibility, and a strong sense of social impact."

The ceremony closed with the presentation of awards to outstanding entrepreneurs in categories such as social impact, revenue growth, market expansion, inclusion, and active program participation.

As the graduates stepped forward on a red carpet to receive their certificates and awards, they wrote down their five-year plans on a vision board and a pledge to follow their goals until they achieve them, committing to being doers.

"We cried together, we laughed together, we built together," Nkulikiyinka recalled.

"And we will continue to see the impact moving forward."