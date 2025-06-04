Rwanda: Ecobank Rwanda Named Rwanda's Best Bank for Trade Finance in Global Finance Awards

Kigali — Ecobank Rwanda, part of the leading private panAfrican financial services Ecobank Group which has unrivalled African expertise, is delighted to have won the Best Trade Finance Provider - Bank award for Rwanda, in Global Finance's Trade Finance & Supply Chain Finance Awards 2025 held on 12 March 2025.

Carine Umutoni, Managing Director, Ecobank Rwanda, said, "We are delighted to have been named as the Best Bank Trade Finance Provider in Rwanda by Global Finance. Such recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Commercial and Corporate Banking team in going the extra mile to meet the trade finance and trade service needs of Rwanda's businesses. We're dedicated to helping them to take advantage of the trading opportunities across Africa that have been created by the African Continental Free Trade Area's single market. Our value proposition for businesses has been further strengthened by the Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub, which provides digital matchmaking to connect buyers and suppliers across the continent and a gateway to our comprehensive suite of trade finance products and services."

Ecobank Rwanda provides comprehensive trade solutions to its customers using various payment methods to facilitate cross-border and domestic trade throughout and beyond Ecobank Group's network of 35 sub-Saharan African countries. It offers unique intra-Africa trade solutions, enabling its customers to settle their domestic and international trade transactions efficiently while mitigating payment risks. The bank works closely with clients in reviewing key aspects of transaction processing, including Settlement, Financing, Risk Mitigation, Credit Enhancement and applicable Exchange Control Regulations. Ecobank's trade products and solutions are designed around three broad areas: structured trade and commodity finance; trade services; and supply chain finance.

The judges for the Global Finance awards selected Ecobank Rwanda as the trade finance provider award winner in Rwanda based on input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts, and on objective and subjective factors such as Ecobank's trade-related transaction volume, the scope of its global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing, risk management and innovative products, services and technology.

Ecobank Rwanda was presented with its award by Global Finance at the awards ceremony during the BAFT Europe Bank-To-Bank Forum in Amsterdam on 12 March 2025.