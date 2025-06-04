Ghana: GWL Gets New Board to Drive Sector Transformation

A new board of directors of the Ghana Water Limited was inaugurated in Accra yesterday with a charge to reposition the state utility as a model of efficiency, innovation, and public accountability in the delivery of safe and reliable water across the country.

At a brief ceremony in Accra, the Minister swore in the new Board.

It has Mr Eric J. Biliguo Adama, the President's nominee, as chair was the Acting Managing Director of GWL, Mr Adam Mutawakilu, Dr Hadisu Alhassan, (Worker's Representative), Prof. Afishata Mohammed Abujaja, Alhaji Abu Mahama, Mr Ibrahim Abdul Jalil, Agbesi Nutsu, Prof. Jasper A. Ayelazuno, and Mr Mathias Kwame Ntow as members.

The Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, described the constitutional obligation as a step towards enhanced governance and strategic leadership in the water sector.

He emphasised that the event was "not a mere administrative exercise," but a "solemn national obligation" central to the country's development and public service reform.

The Minister reminded the new Board that water was no longer just a social good but a "strategic economic resource" critical to public health, industry, education, and national development.

"Your responsibility involves overseeing the management and strategic direction of an organisation whose success will be evaluated not only through financial performance but also by its impact on lives," he stressed.

He again outlined several pressing challenges in the urban water sector, including aging infrastructure, high levels of Non-Revenue Water (NRW), limited capital investment, and poor source water quality.

With Ghana's urban population exceeding 56 per cent and cities expanding rapidly, the Minister indicated that the demand for clean water services is intensifying, and solutions must be bold and forward-looking.

Mr Adjei then urged the Board to move away from "business as usual," and to adopt a culture of professionalism, transparency, and performance excellence.

"You are expected to be architects of transformation. From bureaucratic inertia to dynamic innovation -- you must lead with vision, act with integrity, and govern with transparency," he urged.

He added that the Ministry, in collaboration with the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), would support the Board with clearly defined Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

These, he emphasised, included reducing NRW from the current 50.55 per cent to 30 per cent by 2028, increasing urban water coverage to 95 per cent, and boosting revenue collection efficiency to 98 per cent, with a reduction in the age of arrears to two months.

He cautioned the Board against micromanaging the company, stressing the need for strategic oversight and collaboration with GWL management.

"Let there be mutual respect, alignment in vision, and a shared commitment to service," he said, emphasising that their potentials alone was not enough but must be turned into purposeful action and measurable outcomes.

"You have been entrusted with a sacred national duty. It is time to step forward and make a meaningful impact," he galvinised.

Moreover, Mr Adama on his part, expressed profound gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for the trust and confidence reposed in him at such a critical moment in the company's transformation journey.

He acknowledged the strategic direction outlined by the Minister, particularly on reducing non-revenue water and increasing urban water coverage.

BY TIMES REPORTER