Ghana: Incredible, 20hr Journey On STC Bus From Accra to Navrongo

It was nearly a whole day's journey on the Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC) Coaches Limited bus from Accra-Paga via Navrongo in the Upper East Region. I boarded the 44-seater bus at the Accra terminal, and judging by my past experience, I gave myself 17 hours to arrive home in Navrongo for a funeral, but the journey ended up in 20 hours, having set off in Accra at 3:40 p.m. on May 29, arriving the next day May 30 at 11:31 a.m.

The 20hr long journey could pass for entry into the Guinness Book of Records, perhaps as the longest intra-country journey.

Ordinarily, a journey from Accra to Navrongo covering a distance of about 802 kilometres can be done in 12 hours, all things being equal.

The detour to Achimota Main Station, stop overs, traffic, drops on the way and the deteriorating aspect of the Accra-Navrongo-Paga road, conspired to make the journey longer, tiring, uncomfortable and drudgery.

The Intercity STC, formerly Government Transport Department had carved a niche for itself, as the most reliable, comfort and safe means of transport in the country, in line with its brand and mission, since its birth in 1909 till sometime in the early 90s, when other companies ventured into the market to dislodge it of its monopoly.

Those days of the STC Kassbohrer fleet of buses served travellers with speed, safe and comfort and it was the most preferred means of transport.

Despite its challenges, the STC still remains the safest, but its reliability and comfort is arguably doubtful.

The bus I boarded to Navrongo is year 2000 registered, quite strong and "healthy" steered by competent drivers, well-dressed and well-behaved, who delivered us safely to our destination scoring high marks on their slogan "STC, We take you there safely" but not without challenges, some of which are not within their remit.

The detour to the STC terminal at Achimota Bus Terminal, delay and waiting for non-conforming passengers and other stops on the way makes the STC bus looks like a kind of "Tro-tro" vehicle.

The "television" that serves as means of entertainment on the bus was not functioning so as the radio. The only means of "entertainment" was the healthy sound of the engine of the bus, as it cruises on the uneven road.

A heavy sneezing and excruciating cough by a passenger right behind me towards my left earlobe, who was reeling under the air conditioner, gave me some discomfort, as my right earlobe also was busily picking up vibrations from a long conversation from two passengers across the other row on the bus that sounded to me like "Radio Nzema."

Certainly, STC won't waive on its accolade of the safest means of transport. More needs to be done to complement the efforts of long-distance transport companies to deliver passengers to their destinations safely, timely and comfortably.

Generally, the Accra-Paga via Navrongo road, a major road network connecting the south to the north and the Sahelien region, is largely not in good shape, though can still boasts of some very good asphalt portions.

The most difficult aspect of this journey is the Accra to Nsawam by pass, due to traffic occasioned by the slow-paced rehabilitation of the Pokuase-Nsawam stretch.

That stretch overstretches the journey and stresses passengers; it takes about three hours to journey from Accra through Pokuase- Nsawam by pass to "Linda Dor" for a brief stopover.

The Kintampo-Paga stretch of the road, rehabilitated over 30 years ago, has reached its expiry date and needs complete bitumen redressing.

The once a very good road, has become a death trap; the patches on the roads make driving uncomfortable, and bumps on the single-track road can easily veer off a vehicle to a head-on collision.

The ideal situation or the reality now is the dualisation of the Accra-Navrongo-Paga road to serve the purposes of regional integration for prosperity and growth of the ECOWAS sub-region.

What is my problem with all this long grammar? After all the STC bus delivered me to my destination safely in line with its slogan of "STC, We take you there safely".

Yes, I still have a problem, while respecting STC's rules of engagement with the travelling public anchored on safety, I still have my right to arrive earlier than the 20 hours!

Ye make my dream of dualisation of the Accra-Paga via Navrongo road, efficient railway transport to the north and, restoring the Paga airstrip, a reality!!