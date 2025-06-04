Ghana: GFA Mourns Ade Coker

4 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is mourning former Vice Chairman, Joseph Ade Coker, who passed away on Sunday, June 1.

His death was confirmed at the Bank Hospital following a short illness in the wee hours of the new month sending shockwaves through Ghana's political and sports fraternity.

The late Ade Coker, who passed away at the age of 68, also served as Chairman of Accra Great Olympics Football Club.

In recognition of his service to the GFA as Vice Chairman now Vice President, the association released a statement that paid homage to the former Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from 2009 to 2022.

"A dedicated servant of the game whose leadership and passion greatly shaped Ghana football. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones" the statement read.

--Citinewsroom

