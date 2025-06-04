Rwanda: Aimé Uwimana, Ben & Chance to Grace Bosco Nshuti's 'Unconditional Love' Concert

4 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan worship and praise singer Bosco Nshuti confirmed fellow gospel ministers Aimé Uwimana, and the singing duo Ben and Chance to his final performance lineup for his upcoming "Unconditional Love-Season 2" concert scheduled for July 13 at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV).

The concert will serve as an opportunity for Nshuti to celebrate his 10-year journey in gospel music and at the same time launch his fourth album titled 'Ndahiriwe'.

Nshuti is currently having a Europe tour which will see him perform in five countries namely Germany, Sweden, Finland, Poland, and Denmark, between May 14 and June 30.

He has so far had two concerts in Germany and Sweden last weekend. He will perform in the same country on the weekend of June 14-15.

The singer recently told The New Times that the inspiration behind these concerts, now happening for the second time, "came from a message God placed in my heart."

Taking to his social media platforms, Nshuti also invited gospel lovers, saying, "Shalom! We shall be having Ben na Chance in 'Unconditional Love - Season 2' at Camp Kigali. I invite you all. Come, let's praise God for His unconditional love. Stay blessed."

Aimé Uwimana, famously known for the timeless worship anthem 'Muririmbire Uwiteka', is expected to perform at the concert.

For over two decades, Uwimana has often been regarded as the trailblazer Rwandan gospel music, mostly country of his legendary songs which have inspired upcoming gospel artistes.

Ben and Chance rose to prominence and became a celebrated gospel duo thanks to their widely loved songs such as Amarira, Zaburi Yanjye, Munda y'Ingumba, Yesu Arakora, Inkuru Nziza, Twaramugabiwe and more. Beyond their own work, they are recognized as skilled composers who have penned hits for gospel groups like Alarm Ministries and Joyous Melody.

Since making his debut in 2015, Nshuti has created an impressive catalog of beloved gospel music, including popular worship songs like Mbaraga Zikiza, Numvise, Yanyuzeho, Ni Muri Yesu, Umusaraba, Nzamura, Nakwituriki, and Ibyontunze, among others.

Tickets for the concert are available online and at various outlets including Camellias. Prices range from Rwf5,000 to Rwf25,000 while a table of eight is available at Rwf200,000.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.