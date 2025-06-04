Rwanda: Aimé Uwimana, Ben & Chance to Grace Bosco Nshuti's 'Unconditional Love' Concert

Rwandan worship and praise singer Bosco Nshuti confirmed fellow gospel ministers Aimé Uwimana, and the singing duo Ben and Chance to his final performance lineup for his upcoming "Unconditional Love-Season 2" concert scheduled for July 13 at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV).

The concert will serve as an opportunity for Nshuti to celebrate his 10-year journey in gospel music and at the same time launch his fourth album titled 'Ndahiriwe'.

Nshuti is currently having a Europe tour which will see him perform in five countries namely Germany, Sweden, Finland, Poland, and Denmark, between May 14 and June 30.

He has so far had two concerts in Germany and Sweden last weekend. He will perform in the same country on the weekend of June 14-15.

The singer recently told The New Times that the inspiration behind these concerts, now happening for the second time, "came from a message God placed in my heart."

Taking to his social media platforms, Nshuti also invited gospel lovers, saying, "Shalom! We shall be having Ben na Chance in 'Unconditional Love - Season 2' at Camp Kigali. I invite you all. Come, let's praise God for His unconditional love. Stay blessed."

Aimé Uwimana, famously known for the timeless worship anthem 'Muririmbire Uwiteka', is expected to perform at the concert.

For over two decades, Uwimana has often been regarded as the trailblazer Rwandan gospel music, mostly country of his legendary songs which have inspired upcoming gospel artistes.

Ben and Chance rose to prominence and became a celebrated gospel duo thanks to their widely loved songs such as Amarira, Zaburi Yanjye, Munda y'Ingumba, Yesu Arakora, Inkuru Nziza, Twaramugabiwe and more. Beyond their own work, they are recognized as skilled composers who have penned hits for gospel groups like Alarm Ministries and Joyous Melody.

Since making his debut in 2015, Nshuti has created an impressive catalog of beloved gospel music, including popular worship songs like Mbaraga Zikiza, Numvise, Yanyuzeho, Ni Muri Yesu, Umusaraba, Nzamura, Nakwituriki, and Ibyontunze, among others.

Tickets for the concert are available online and at various outlets including Camellias. Prices range from Rwf5,000 to Rwf25,000 while a table of eight is available at Rwf200,000.